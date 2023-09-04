Helmut Marko Identifies One Small Bump in Their Historic Undefeated Season

Red Bull has been on a winning streak since the start of the 2023 season, and its current trajectory seems to be taking it to a historic result of the season. However, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has now pinpointed a small bump that would hinder their historic undefeated season.

With the latest win at the Italian Grand Prix, the team has secured a record-breaking 15th consecutive win. Meanwhile, the team’s star driver, Max Verstappen, has confirmed his record-breaking 10th straight win as he fended off the strong Ferraris to claim victory in Monza.

The Dutchman’s extraordinary achievement overjoyed Marko as the Austrian believes that the record of 10 wins can be improved further. But, he also highlighted a minor hindrance at the upcoming Grand Prix.

Helmut Marko reveals what can hinder Red Bull’s historic season

Verstappen finally drove a difficult race in the 2023 season as Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz defended his lead position aggressively. But it was not too late before the Dutchman took his RB19 past the Ferrari star by storm and went on to grab the victory.

The 25-year-old reigning champion dominating the track has been the story of the entire season, and Marko believes that the team will win all the races in 2023. “A technical problem can hinder us, or a crash or something like that, but nothing else cannot[stop Red Bull from winning],” he told the telegraaf.

Furthermore, he also stated that since Verstappen has not won a single race in Singapore, “if he can win there too, I[Marko] am optimistic that we can win the rest of the races as well.”

Max Verstappen was asked to slow down his car

After a tough battle with Sainz in the starting stages of the Italian GP, Verstappen, who had taken the lead for the rest of the race, had been asked to slow down in the final phase of the race. The Dutchman had pushed his tires to the extreme limit to overtake the aggressive Spaniard.

Nevertheless, after taking over Sainz in the race’s later stages, the Red Bull star created a 6+ seconds gap to P2. However, after Perez secured the P2, Verstappen was asked to let down his guard and drive safely.

Marko explained that the reason behind the decision was the tire temperatures, and the team wanted him to drive it safely to Chequered Flag.