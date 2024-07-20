Helmut Marko Urges Alpine and Audi to ‘Consider’ Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher could not live up to the high expectations surrounding his name in his two years in F1. However, despite his negative reputation after the Haas ousting, the German has a lot of admirers around the paddock including Helmut Marko. Despite Schumacher having no ties with Red Bull’s extended family, the Austrian executive is his fan. This is also why he is hoping either Audi or Alpine is seriously considering him for 2025.

As seen on Reddit, Marko told Sport1, “Once you’re out, it’s difficult. But behind the scenes, you only hear good things about him. Toto Wolff praises him to the skies. I think Alpine and Audi are seriously considering him. I would be happy for him because he would deserve it.”

After a difficult start, Schumacher showed promise with some top-10 finishes with Haas in his second year with the team. However, some of the race results and incidents like the massive Monaco GP shunt put him in a bad light. The mistakes coupled with then-Haas team boss Guenther Steiner’s impatience limited his opportunities.

So, once it was announced that Haas won’t be renewing his contract, Schumacher was left stranded. Mercedes have supported the German with the reserve driver role, but he isn’t an option for them for next season even though Lewis Hamilton is leaving. However, his recent association with Alpine might help his case.

Schumacher could become an Alpine F1 driver with his WEC link

After spending the entire year on the sidelines with Mercedes in 2023, Schumacher picked up some more racing duties for 2024. The German is a driver for Alpine’s World Endurance Championship (WEC) team.

Thus, he’s very well-placed to occupy the currently vacant seat at Alpine and has also tested the French team’s car in Paul Ricard. So, there are positive chances that Schumacher can get a second lease on his F1 life at Alpine.

Secondly, he will be an attractive option for Sauber which will soon become Audi. The German team already has fulfilled their wish of hiring a German driver with Nico Hulkenberg. However, they’re in a stalemate for the second seat. Almost every team that has a seat available wants Carlos Sainz including Audi.

So, after the outgoing Ferrari man makes a decision, it will be more clear what are Schumacher’s realistic options. Currently, only Alpine and Audi seem to be his two paths back into the circus.