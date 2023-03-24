Helmut Marko Schooled ‘Raging’ Jos Verstappen Following Sergio Perez’s Victory

The extent of the competitive spirit in the Verstappens became quite clear at the Saudi Arabian GP. While Max Verstappen denied team orders to snatch the one-point fastest lap from his teammate, his father Jos Verstappen remained blank as he got caught up in Sergio Perez’s victory celebration.

Jos‘ salty reaction to Perez defeating his son to victory became one of the major talking points of the Saudi Arabian GP. But this was not the first time that Verstappen Sr. had landed himself in hot water.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko revealed that because of Jos’ angry reactions in the aftermath of a race, he had to lay down a law last year. Marko schooled Jos to be more careful about what he says to the media.

Jos Verstappen getting caught up in the Sergio Perez celebrations 😅 pic.twitter.com/R8vXNNQ4Cw — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 19, 2023

Why did Jos Verstappen get schooled?

In the 2022 season, the 25-year-old stormed to victory by a huge margin and claimed his second championship title. But during the opening stages of the season, Verstappen’s teammate Perez was in the championship fight as well.

While the Dutchman won 15 races in the 2022 season and broke records, his teammate clinched two victories. The Mexican driver’s victories in Monaco and Singapore became the most memorable moments of his career.

But it was Perez’s victory in Monaco that angered Verstappen Sr. The former F1 driver did not hold back and slammed the Red Bull team’s strategy. On his son’s website, Verstappen.com, he wrote that the strategy was completely in Perez’s favour.

Following the 51-year-old remarks, team boss Christian Horner hit out saying that they are not called ‘Max Verstappen Racing.’ Marko too was compelled to intervene in the matter and give Jos a piece of his mind.

What did Helmut Marko say to Jos?

Verstappen’s accusations in the blog he had written gave birth to multiple dazzling headlines around the world. While it showed his competitive spirit it also showed how clearly he wants Red Bull to always favour Max.

Marko, therefore, picked up the call and told Jos that the type of things he wrote in the blood, creates resentment within the team. It gives journalists something to write about.

Speaking to De Limburger, the Austrian told that he spoke to Jos and told him that everyone has a right to an opinion, but he shouldn’t publish it on his son’s website. To which, Jos said, “Yes but I am the father” but still Marko schooled him to not lash out this way.