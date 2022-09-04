Red Bull chief Helmut Marko speaks out on $1.5 million worth IndyCar driver’s superlicense issues

Helmut Marko has said Red Bull will try to prove Colton Herta’s super license points requirement for Formula 1.

Herta has recently been linked to an AlphaTauri move. This move would essentially make him part of the Red Bull family. Herta is seen as Gasly’s replacement should the Frenchman make a switch to Alpine for 2023.

Herta currently has 32 out of 40 super license points required to enter Formula 1. In order to enter Formula 1, the American needs to win the IndyCar series.

Herta is currently 10th in the IndyCar championship, meaning that it would be unlikely to win the championship. If he were to get into F1 now, he would the FIA to grant him a special exemption.

When asked about the issue of Herta’s superlicense points, Marko responded: “I think we can prove that he is eligible for it.”

Marko also added that Red Bull would go for it and that they are a brave organization. In order to get the remaining super license points, Herta might have to go through a testing session in an F1 car.

The test might have to be somewhere in the range of three thousand kilometres.

The only reason Colton Herta wouldn’t be allowed in F1 is politics. If the super license and F2 are so precious, why is nobody from F2 moving up next year? 🤔 — Floridaman Thomas Brady (@Michael25782778) September 3, 2022

No favour to Red Bull and Colton Herta

Rival F1 teams have shown their disapproval of the thought of rules being waived for Colton Herta to have an F1 seat. The likes of these bosses include Alfa Romeo’s Frederic Vasseur and Haas F1 team’s Gunther Steiner.

The two teams are fighting Alpha Tauri in the championship and would likely see it as a blow if Herta is driving against the pair.

Another person who believes the rules need to be followed is F1’s big boss, Stefano Domenicali. The Italian said: “The sport needs to respect the rules”. The F1 CEO also added that it would be ‘fantastic’ if Herta was able to acquire the super license points and join F1.

