Helmut Marko Supports Mercedes’ Challenge to Red Bull, but Is There a Secret Agenda?

Mercedes has finally entered the upgrades game and the sign of their success has not been limited to the timesheets, they have seemingly rattled Red Bull. Helmut Marko took on an odd job during the Spanish GP to keep an eye on his rivals but comes back with a strange desire.

Reminiscent of the 2021 season, Red Bull has suspicions about Mercedes’ performance after a front wing upgrade. Thus, Marko took it upon himself to spy on the enemy. “I have a new task for myself this weekend. I will watch Mercedes more closely. The flexing front wing is an important issue. I have to make sure everything goes according to the rule book”, he said.

While Marko observed Mercedes, Verstappen did what he could to bring Red Bull the victory while Mercedes showed their new and improved colors to take it from him. George Russell’s start and some clutch overtakes from Lewis Hamilton complete with a third-fourth finish, showed that the car had improved and could compete.

And that’s what Marko hopes continues. Back from his mission, he spoke to OE24 of what he thought of hints of the Silver Arrows at the front of the grid. “If Mercedes comes now, then it fits quite well for us and our World Cup bill.”

Marko is looking at the chess board in front of him and plays calculatively. Sergio Perez’s problems have led to one car bringing home all the points. Mercedes steps into the battlefield, ready to wage war against Red Bull; but its entrance reduces the probability of McLaren and Ferrari maximizing their points.

Hence, if Red Bull wants to take advantage of the situation as Marko so plainly put it, it will not only have to inject some speed into the car but also make sure Perez can make the most of it.

Red Bull needs to do more

In the same interview, Helmut Marko reflected on Max Verstappen’s victory in Spain. “Max wins because he is so sovereign, and not because the car is so good.” A similar admission had come from the Red Bull camp leading up to the weekend and before Verstappen proved them right.

Once again, Verstappen proved to his naysayers that he drives the car and not the other way around. Blazing to a hard-earned victory, the Dutch Lion roared in the face of a booing crowd.

However, back at the garage, Red Bull knows this victory doesn’t come with a lot to celebrate. “Max can’t drive at the limit for an entire season either,” – the car needs fixing.

Over the last few weekends, the familiar confidence that Red Bull exudes has seemed to be fading. Surrounded by enemies closing in, the team may have faltered, but there is still time to fix mistakes.