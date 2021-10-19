“He’s a driver to keep an eye on”– Williams drops Mick Schumacher hint despite confirming two drivers for 2022

Mick Schumacher is on Williams’ radar after impressing Formula 1 team bosses despite competing with the most underwhelming car on the grid.

Mick Schumacher raised to prominence after winning the 2020 F2 championship. Recently, Ferrari expressed their satisfaction with Mick Schumacher’s performances in 2021, despite competing in the slowest car on the grid- Haas.

His recent exhibits have attracted interest from Williams’ boss Jost Capito, who thinks it is worth keeping an eye on Schumacher. Interestingly, Williams has already sealed their lineup by announcing Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi for 2022.

However, the market value and his driving skills are something that Capito is unable to deny. According to Capito, the German race driver has done an excellent job in his rookie season.

“I have to say Mick is doing an excellent job,” said Capito speaking to German RTL. “It’s only his first year in Formula One, but how he’s handled things. How he’s handled the team and how he’s got them behind him is absolutely brilliant.”

“He’s a driver to keep an eye on, he’s a nice guy and really deserves to be in a car he can win with. I’m confident that will happen. If that were a Williams, that would be even better!”

Mick Schumacher at Williams? A good combination

Williams have improved immensely since their lowest phase of 2019 and 2020. The Britain based team is constantly picking points from the recent Grand Prix.

Their P2 finish with George Russell in Belgium has to be the most significant success in recent times. Therefore, for better development, Schumacher can gamble on Williams in 2023.

Though the biggest hindrance would be Ferrari’s interest in Schumacher, the Maranello based team has heavily invested in the 22-year-old racing star.

And would be hesitant to send him under Williams; command, who are one of the biggest allies of rivals Mercedes. Moreover, Schumacher’s familial loyalty to Ferrari may also evolve into a deterrent for such a deal.

However, if Haas fails to improve or its constant existential crisis eventually triggers to cease its continuation in F1. Then Williams can be an alternate route for him since Ferrari doesn’t see room for him in the next couple of years. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc is a stable partnership on which the Prancing horses want to rely.

