“I hate losing”- Lewis Hamilton gets mugged by a nine-year-old during an interview

During an interview, Lewis Hamilton tells a nine-year-old that he hates losing no matter what he is doing so he makes sure he wins.

Ahead of the 2019 Chinese Grand Prix, a nine-year-old interviewed Lewis Hamilton and talked about his school and sports. Hamilton started the conversation by asking about the favourite football team of the young interviewer.

The boy said that it was Chelsea FC he idolised and also named the team Hamilton supports i.e. Arsenal FC and soon enough both of them showed disappointment over each other’s choices.

As the interview began the schoolboy was starstruck with Hamilton and his belongings, specifically his watch. He asked if he can have the watch. Hamilton laughed and gave it to him saying, “I don’t think it’s going to fit on you. It’s not really my watch so…”

The boy is one of the 20 children that were auditioned at a primary school in West London by SkySports. After interviewing Hamilton, the nine-year-old described the experience as ‘amazing’. He said, “He’s friendly, funny, he’s very calm and his personality is really cool. When I talk to him I’m very relaxed.”

Furthermore, the boy questioned Hamilton if he gets angry when he loses a race. The British driver replied, “All the time. I hate losing. But it is a part of the process.”

“You can’t stop though, you got to move on and you got to be tough. But it’s good that it affects you. I hate losing. It doesn’t matter if it’s playing ping-pong, playing PlayStation, my races, if I’m playing cards. I don’t like losing. So I work hard to make sure I win.”

Lewis Hamilton sounds a bit American

The young interviewer discussed a lot of things with Hamilton including schools, sports and pranks. When the young boy told Hamilton that he does not like schools, Hamilton told him that school is the most important part. He also advised the nine-year-old to always wear a helmet.

Moreover, the kid pointed out that Hamilton sounds a bit American or Australian. Hamilton was shocked at this remark and explained that he talks normally and does not mix accents.

He said, “I think what it was that my dad really gave me a lot of trouble because he said I would mumble. So I would always stutter my words when I was younger and I had started travelling to Europe. I was a lot in France and Italy and I started speaking a lot of broken English.”

“Then I spent a lot of time in American airbase when I was young and naturally listen to all the music that is American. So sometimes you just accidentally pick up the twang.”

