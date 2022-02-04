“I think he is setting an example for so many people”- Tom Holland says he is impressed by the work ethics of Lewis Hamilton

Tom Holland is impressed by how Lewis Hamilton gracefully accepted his defeat at the Abu Dhabi GP in 2021.

Actor Tom Holland thinks that Lewis Hamilton is making history every day and congratulated him. He revealed that he recently had dinner with the seven-time world champion.

February marks Black History Month for Americans. Following this, an interviewer asked Holland if there’s any black person he thinks that maybe some of us should learn about. Holland said, “I think you know talking about history you can talk about history being made.”

“I mean if you look at Lewis Hamilton and his career. I had dinner with him only a few weeks ago. He is setting an example for so many people around the world.”

“What happened to him at the end of the last season and his ability to lose with such grace in the face of adversity in a sport that is seemingly so elitist.”

Lewis Hamilton hates losing

In an interview with a nine-year-old, Hamilton said that he hates losing no matter what. It doesn’t matter if he’s playing ping-pong, cards, PlayStation or his races. He said that this is why he works hard to make sure that he wins.

Since the title defeat, Hamilton has maintained silence raising speculations about whether or not he will return to the sport.

Many believe that he will. F1 expert Karun Chandhok said, “I think he showed in the last four races of last season his hunger to win and his inherent speed has not dimmed at all.”

Furthermore, Holland said, “he has kind of broken every record and shattered every glass ceiling you could possibly imagine. So he is someone I’m very very impressed by and he is every day making history so I congratulate him.”

“I said I am so unbelievably impressed by his work ethic and his grace, he’s a great guy as well, he’s a good company,” he further added.

