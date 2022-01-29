“The moment we’ve all been waiting for!”: Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher to partner up for team Germany at next weekend’s Race of Champions

We’re just one week away from watching the iconic duo of Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher team up the 2022 Race of Champions.

The 2022 Race of Champions features some iconic names in it’s starting line-up. The likes of Valtteri Bottas, Mika Hakkinen, David Coulthard and Jamie Chadwick are all set to take part in this event.

However, it’s no secret that F1 fans around the world will be watching out for just one team on February 5th. Team Germany will feature four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel and the rising star of the sport, Mick Schumacher. The two drivers are arguably the most popular duo on the grid for fans.

Vettel started his racing career with Mick Schumacher’s father Michael, guiding him through the stages. The 34-year old has openly stated that the Formula 1 legend was his hero growing up. Now that his son Mick is finding his feet in F1, Vettel has taken up the responsibility of mentoring and being there for him.

The two share a lot of time on and off track. As a result, when it was announced that they’ll team up for Germany at the 2022 RoC in Pite Havsbad, it was met with overwhelming positive responses.

Vettel teaming up with a member of the Schumacher family is not new. The duo of Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel won six RoC titles for team Germany from 2007-2012.

Sebastian Vettel will miss Michael Schumacher’s presence at the 2022 RoC

Vettel and Mick Schumacher will be looking to bring glory to team Germany in one week’s time. However, the former Red Bull driver painfully admitted that he’ll miss the older Schumacher’s presence in Sweden.

“It’s very sad and a shame that Michael isn’t there to watch us. I would have been happy to tell him that it’s time to step back and let Mick take over!” said Vettel.

Vettel and Mick Schumacher also took part in this event back in 2019. In that edition held in Mexico, the duo narrowly missed out on the win finishing P2. Schumacher wants to make sure that they leave with the Winner’s trophy this time, but insists that his main aim will be to have fun.

“I think that we got quite close to winning in Mexico two years ago. So it will be time to try and win it.” the Haas driver said.

“And obviously, as Seb said, I think it’s just about having fun, driving some nice cars, and also enjoying the off time and off-season in a way, but still do it with what we love, and that’s racing.”

