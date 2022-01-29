“I think it’s probably blown out of proportion”- Mick Schumacher feels that the rivalry with his teammate Nikita Mazepin was exaggerated

Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin had some squabbles at the back of the field in 2021 and the former feels that it was exaggerated.

Both Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin had their rookie season in 2021 as they stepped up to Haas F1 team. Throughout the season Schumacher led ahead of his teammate and there were several on-track run-ins between the two.

The tensions between the two drivers grew as Haas had not upgraded its car and they were racing at the back of the field. However, Schumacher feels that the rivalry was blown out of proportion.

Schumacher told Crash.net, “I think it’s probably blown out of proportion in some ways. Obviously, I think that every teammate out there is competitive.”

“I think we are not the only ones having these kinds of issues, but probably they’ve been more public with us.”

Furthermore, Schumacher said that their common goal to move Haas forward in 2022 has developed a level of cooperation.

“Overall, I think we do work together on that side and we try to aim for the same goal, which is obviously moving ahead and trying to improve ourselves in the sport,” he said.

Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin had some difficult times

Mick Schumacher’s Russian teammate Nikita Mazepin believes that their relationship has become neutral over time.

Mazepin told Autosport, “I’m not sure it was blown out of proportion. I think there were some difficult times when he was learning about me, I was learning about him.”

“Every time I go out there, I want to be the car finishing in front, and I’ve always wanted that. And I will never stop wanting that until I leave that paddock and hang my pass on a wall.

“But now it’s a very neutral relationship that doesn’t have any highs and any lows, and it’s just consistent. And that’s the only way to achieve good results in this sport.”

Mazepin agrees with Schumacher that it was better for both the drivers to cooperate in order to help Haas progress.

“I’m here to win races. I know that’s probably not going to happen in the foreseeable future. But the way to make it happen is to get the best car you can and to set it up in the fastest way possible. And that takes two people to do it,” he explained.

“I’m sure Mick has exactly the same thoughts, ambitions and goals in his mindset. We do what is necessary for the team. And I actually think we always try with both sides of the garage to go a bit beyond in achieving those goals.”

