“He’s Always Singing When He’s on the Toilet”: George Russell Blames Lewis Hamilton for Always Distracting Him Before Qualifying

March 23, 2024: GEORGE RUSSELL and LEWIS HAMILTON of Mercedes on stage during the Fan Forum Event at the 2024 Formula One Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne on March 23, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Lewis Hamilton has always been open with his many passions outside the world of Formula 1. Music is one of those things that the seven-time world champion is very passionate about. So much so that the #44 driver even released a song titled ‘Pipe’ with Christina Aguilera under a pseudonym: XNDA.

Naturally, with his move to Ferrari, fans have been hoping for a musical collaboration between himself and new teammate Charles Leclerc. The #16 driver is an avid pianist and has released a couple of songs on Spotify as well.

Hamilton’s former Mercedes teammate George Russell is of the opinion that the duo could really put some good music out as he placed them top of his list for drivers most likely to make a music career during a segment with SPORTbible in 2024.

That said, the #63 driver was also quick to warn Leclerc about the potential nuisance he might face whilst sharing facilities with Hamilton owing to the 40-year-old’s love for music.

“Our rooms are back to back to each other. And actually, the bathrooms are back to back. And he’s always singing when he’s on the toilet. So, it’s sort of quite distracting ahead of qualifying,” Russell had remarked.

When Russell confronted Hamilton about his singing problem

While fans are looking forward to seeing Hamilton and Leclerc collaborate with Ferrari both on and off the track, 2025 will see the iconic partnership of Russell and the seven-time champion end. During their time at Mercedes, the duo shared a pretty good relationship and their banter was always fun for the fans.

In fact, last year, the 26-year-old did confront Hamilton about his singing habit. Hamilton had revealed to the fans that he sings in the shower when Russell pipped in, “I don’t know if that’s your relaxation method or your distraction methods for me.”

Lewis: “I’m always singing in the shower” George: “I don’t know if that’s your relaxation method or your distraction method for me” Lewis: “I forget that you’re next door” George: “I don’t” pic.twitter.com/wlnJliMZ0J — sin ⁴⁴ (@44britcedes) August 21, 2024

Hamilton jokingly chimed in when he said, “I forget that you’re next door,” to which Russell immediately responded with, “I don’t.” This interaction left the fans in stitches but went on to show just how good their bond was.

And while Russell will be happy that he doesn’t have to face the music on race weekends anymore, this will be one of the little quirks that he will miss the 40-year-old for this season and beyond.