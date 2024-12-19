“Lewis Has Still Got a Bit in the Tank”: Christian Horner Wary of Hamilton-Ferrari Threat in 2025

Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari is set to be the biggest talking point of 2025, with the F1 world eagerly anticipating how he fares in the red overalls. There are doubts about his chances of success, given his old age (39), but Christian Horner feels Red Bull will have to watch out for him.

Hamilton endured a difficult 2024 campaign, finishing P7 in the standings — his worst-ever result. However, Ferrari will be a fresh environment, with the Briton likely set to get a car that could compete for wins regularly, unlike the Mercedes W15, which he described as the ‘worst ever’.

“You saw that at the last race in Abu Dhabi,” Horner said to ESPN. “Lewis has still got a bit in the tank.”

A 14 second gap? Light work for Lewis… Toto knows EXACTLY what Hamilton is capable of after over a decade working together #F1 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/BdrdUVyM3n — Formula 1 (@F1) December 10, 2024

The Red Bull Team Principal also spoke about the new challenges in store for Hamilton. He will be going up against Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, someone who he described as one of the fastest on the grid.

A motivated Hamilton will be dangerous for all those vying for a championship because talent-wise, he is still one of the best. In the Abu Dhabi GP, which Horner cited as an example, the seven-time World Champion started from P16 but finished P4, making a brilliant overtake on teammate George Russell during his last lap as a Mercedes driver.

New team, same rival for Hamilton

Over the years, Hamilton has had several close battles with Red Bull, with the most recent one coming in 2021. That one would have stung him the most, as he lost out on his eighth world title rather controversially, thanks to poor decision-making from former race director Michael Masi.

As such, Hamilton has some score to settle with Red Bull and its star driver Max Verstappen.

Mercedes didn’t provide him with the right car to achieve that, which is why he preferred a move to Ferrari, a team on the ascendency. Things appear to be turning in his favor, as Red Bull seems to have reached its developmental ceiling for 2024 heading into the new campaign, while Ferrari appears to be on the rise.

Perhaps 2025 will be the year Hamilton finally claims his elusive eighth crown.