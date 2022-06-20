“Money is important but Ferrari is very special to me”- Charles Leclerc insists no amount of money can tempt him to leave Maranello

Charles Leclerc made his debut for Scuderia Ferrari in 2019 and since then has gone on to become one of F1’s best drivers today.

Leclerc’s F1 debut came with Sauber back in 2018, a campaign where he announced himself on the world stage. He shone out in his one year with the Hinwil outfit, before Ferrari offered him a seat for 2019.

He replaced former World Champion Kimi Raikkonen and since then, the Tifosi have billed him as the driver to bring glory back to Maranello. Ferrari haven’t won a World Title since 2008, but this season they have a car that’s capable of challenging for it.

After the first three rounds, it looked like Ferrari would cruise throughout the season. However, reliability issues and poor decision making saw Leclerc and Ferrari give up first position. Leclerc, who was leading Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by 46 points at one stage is now trailing him by 49.

This has concerned the Ferrari fans, who are hoping that the team get back in the mix before it’s too late. A question regarding Leclerc’s loyalty to the Italian outfit also arose meanwhile.

Love is more important than money, says Charles Leclerc

Leclerc has suffered two DNFs due to engine problems this season in Barcelona and Baku. On top of that, slow pit-stops and poor strategy calls have also frustrated the 24-year old massively.

During an interview with Italian newspaper ilGiornale, the Monegasque was asked if he would consider better paid offers from other teams if things with Ferrari don’t work out.

“No, because Ferrari is special,” he said. Money is important but I believe in the project and I want to go all the way with the team I dreamed of since I was a child. There are no offers that hold. I feel very good at Ferrari and I want to reach my goal that I have set myself and I won‘t leave until I have reached it.”

“I am in a lucky situation because I am able to say that I have enough money. But without doubt, love is the most important thing,” the Ferrari driver added.

Leclerc is currently third in the Drivers’ Championship standings, just three points behind Sergio Perez in second.

