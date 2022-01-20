“It’s an arrogant consideration”– Mick Schumacher calls Max Verstappen’s comments against Mercedes arrogant

Mick Schumacher doesn’t align with Max Verstappen’s thinking over Mercedes’ dominance, allowing Lewis Hamilton to win.

Max Verstappen has never been shy of labelling Mercedes to be more dominant. Even in 2021, when Red Bull had a better car in a few arenas, Verstappen maintained that their rivals’ had better machinery.

The Dutchman even claimed that 90% of the grid would win with a Mercedes car. Though, he also added that he respects Lewis Hamilton’s achievements.

“I have a lot of respect for what they’ve achieved. I’m not frustrated about Lewis in a Mercedes car,” said Verstappen in 2021. “To be honest, 90 per cent of the field could win in that car. Nothing against Lewis, he’s a great driver, but the car is so dominant.

“Okay, maybe others wouldn’t be as dominant as Lewis is, but you accept the situation you are in and you just try to make the best of it. I’m not frustrated, I’m more focused on what can we do to try and beat them.”

Let’s see what do we got here…. Isn’t this the machinery of 8-time constructors champion – Mercedes W12? pic.twitter.com/9VAyU9upMF — CYH 🇲🇾 (@CaffeineHuman) January 15, 2022

Also read: Toto Wolff demands actions, not words, from FIA after Abu Dhabi GP results amidst ongoing investigation

Mick Schumacher calls it arrogant

However, Mick Schumacher, the new-age driver from his family, claims it is arrogant to claim that one would win in a Mercedes car. Thus, contradicting what the Dutchman maintained in 2021.

“Everyone deserves their place in Formula 1 and anyone can drive here,” said Schumacher to Corriere dello Sport. “But you can only say you can win a race with Mercedes if you sit in it. Conversely, it’s an arrogant consideration.”

Moreover, Schumacher is not alone in disagreeing with Verstappen in this argument. In the above quote given by Verstappen, Carlos Sainz was along with him during that press conference.

The Spaniard quickly responded to the Dutch race driver by saying: “90% wouldn’t beat Hamilton in the same car.” So, there is a massive belief that the driver also matters apart from machinery.

Also read: Toto Wolff admits that some big teams are not happy with the budget cap