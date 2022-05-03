“He’s at his most dangerous with his back against the wall”- Former Red Bull driver heaps praise on Lewis Hamilton amidst Mercedes’ recent struggles

Former Red Bull driver Mark Webber feels that Lewis Hamilton is always motivated to win, and does not rule out a big comeback.

2022 has been a difficult year for Hamilton. After his heartbreaking Title loss in 2021, many people expected him to be back with extra desire to win. Mercedes however this season, have massively fallen off.

The Silver Arrows dominated the sport for the last eight years, but this season they are behind Ferrari and Red Bull in terms of pace. On top of that, Hamilton hasn’t been able to match teammate George Russell’s performances.

Russell joined Mercedes this year, but has adapted to the W13 much quicker. The 23-year old is fourth in the Drivers’ Championship standings whereas Hamilton is in seventh.

Webber however, feels that a Hamilton comeback is inevitable. He also praised Mercedes for being a relentless team, and refused to rule them out of contention.

Also read: “Imagine being on the same venue with LeBron, Brady and Lewis!”- Several huge name celebrities set to attend the inaugural F1 Miami GP

Lewis Hamilton is the greatest driver of all time, says Mark Webber

Hamilton’s legacy in F1 is unmatched. He’s the driver with the most number of wins, pole positions and fastest laps. Last season, he came agonizingly close to clinching his eight World Title that would take him clear of Michael Schumacher at the summit.

Webber went on to say that Hamilton is the best of all time according to him. In spite of Mercedes’ recent struggles, he expects the Silver Arrows to bounce back in the latter stages of the season. He also feels that Hamilton’s poor performances are not down to problems of his own.

#F1: Mark Webber on Lewis Hamilton: “Never, ever underestimate an organisation like [Mercedes]. Lewis is at his most dangerous with his back against the wall. He’s never short of motivation, that’s why he’s probably the greatest of all time.” — deni (@fiagirly) May 3, 2022

“I think people are being pretty harsh, pretty fast on Lewis,” Webber said to the Daily Mail. In Bahrain he drove brilliantly to third place. In Saudi there was a safety car involved there with a pit stop. Same in Melbourne.”

“So I think there have been quite a few points he’s missed through no fault of his own. It’s only Imola where he had a tricky qualifying and race. Of course, everyone’s forgetting how the other points were lost through no fault of his own.”

Also read: “Saudi was silly”– Adrian Newey claims Max Verstappen shouldn’t have brake tested Lewis Hamilton