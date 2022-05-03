“Saudi was silly”– Adrian Newey claims Max Verstappen shouldn’t have brake tested Lewis Hamilton

Red Bull chief designer Adrian Newey calls Max Verstappen brake testing Lewis Hamilton a “silly move”, which shouldn’t have been done.

The 2021 season’s last few races were highly intense because the title was set to go down to the wire. But the penultimate race of that season in Saudi Arabia gave some huge talking points.

Max Verstappen allegedly defended his position against Lewis Hamilton from out of track limits. Thus, the Dutchman was obligated to give Hamilton the lead position back.

To this, he obliged, but he had some cunning intentions. Verstappen apparently brake-tested Hamilton, and the latter hit into the 2021 world champion. This impact damaged Hamilton’s front wings a bit.

Mercedes was infuriated, and Toto Wolff even smashed his headphones. Now, in the hindsight, Red Bull designer Adrian Newey claims it was silly of Verstappen to brake test Hamilton.

“I think his [Verstappen] reputation for being wild is unfair,” said Newey. “Probably what he did in Brazil last year was a bit naughty. Saudi was silly. I think he got frustrated with Lewis not overtaking him but he still shouldn’t have brake-tested him.

“But Silverstone to me was a clear professional foul [by Hamilton] and people seem to have a short memory. They brand an individual and it takes time for that to go. He’s very easy to work with, very open. You ask him to do things and he will always try.”

Also read: Sebastian Vettel backs Max Verstappen for Friday workload plea

Max Verstappen is a fair driver

Furter, Newey defends his team’s driver by claiming that he is aggressive but fair. After winning the championship, Newey accepted that the 24-year-old race driver is a real deal.

“He’s aggressive, but I think generally he’s very fair. He’s got such talent, such drive,” said the 63-year-old designer. “He’s still so young. He’s on a steep learning curve still, he’s just amazing. And the best thing about him is he’s just so easy to work with.

Please enjoy 1 minute of Max Verstappen swearing 😇 pic.twitter.com/rDuuMNMNb9 — Mia³ (@ricciardosbabe) April 26, 2022

Verstappen before the start of the 2022 season signed a new deal with Red Bull. His new contract keeps him with them till the end of the 2028 season.

Also read: Nico Rosberg praises the Red Bull driver for making history at Emilia Romagna GP