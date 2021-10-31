“He’s become a leader in a phenomenal team” – Lewis Hamilton in awe of Charles Leclerc; wants to race more with the Ferrari star in the future

“He’s become a leader in a phenomenal team” – Lewis Hamilton has heaped praise on Ferrari star Charles Leclerc, impressed by his growth and leadership capabilities.

Lewis Hamilton has grown from being a rookie champion with McLaren, to now being the all-time record title winner, alongside the GOAT Michael Schumacher.

His growth has been phenomenal and doesn’t look like he is going to stop anytime soon. But if there’s one driver in the paddock he is very impressed with, it is the Ferrari mainstay Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc has shown rapid growth since making his F1 debut with Sauber, and is now the heartbeat of the Ferrari team. He has taken the leadership mantle from Sebastian Vettel and along with Carlos Sainz, is showing promising signs of a resurgence for the greatest team in the sport.

Hamilton has heaped praised on Leclerc, admiring his growth as a leader in Ferrari. He expects him and Ferrari to only grow from hereon, and wishes to compete directly more frequently in the near future.

“It’s great to see how Charles has grown, he’s become a leader in a phenomenal team.

“Of course, they have had a difficult period but they are getting stronger. They are getting faster again and climbing up the rankings. Slowly they are catching up with the front teams.

“He’s still so young, he’s on a wonderful journey and he has the class to grow even further and become even stronger.

“Early on in his career he has shown his potential. His team is only going to progress and he is growing with it. I’m looking forward to the future when hopefully we will be racing together more.”

