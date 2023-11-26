“He’s Fighting the Car”: Ex-F1 Driver Explains Lewis Hamilton’s Mammoth Struggle at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton had yet another poor outing during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday as he could only register the eleventh fastest time. After failing to even get into Q3, the Briton explained how he was struggling to put the car where he wanted it. Former racing driver Anthony Davidson seems to agree with Hamilton’s analysis as he explained how the 38-year-old was “fighting the car” for the most part of his lap.

While analyzing Hamilton’s lap, Davidson said, “Watch how he is fighting the car“. The F1 expert believes that the Briton was struggling to place the car where he wanted it and just did not have the confidence that Mercedes teammate George Russell had with his set-up.

Russell did indeed seem to be far more confident with his car as he set the fourth fastest time during qualifying. The 25-year-old was only slower than pole-sitter Max Verstappen, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

As for Hamilton, it was another Saturday to forget. Following his qualifying session, he also explained the difficulties he had with handling the car.

Lewis Hamilton did “not have any answers” for his poor qualifying performance

When asked to explain why was he so poor during qualifying, Lewis Hamilton said in his interview that he did not have any answers for the same. “I don’t have any answers honestly at this point. At this point, it is what it is. We set up our cars the same but they don’t read the same so, there’s something not right on our side,” explained the 38-year-old.

This is not the first time that Hamilton raised concerns with the W14 as he also did so in Mexico. Despite finishing an outstanding second in the main race, the 38-year-old in the build-up to the Grand Prix said that the W14 was a “nightmare” to drive.

The concerns for Hamilton are not good news for Mercedes, who are attempting to clinch second in the Constructors’ Championship. Ahead of Sunday’s Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, the Silver Arrows just have a slender advantage of four points over Ferrari.

However, it is important to note that Ferrari did not perform much better either during qualifying. While Charles Leclerc managed to qualify an outstanding second, Carlos Sainz qualified all the way back in 16th.