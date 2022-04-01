“There is, of course, an escape clause”– Red Bull reveals Max Verstappen can leave if dip like 2014 happens again

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko reveals Max Verstappen has an escape clause from Red Bull; will trigger if it plummets like in 2014.

Max Verstappen before the start of the new season signed a mega-deal with Red Bull. That keeps him with the Milton-Keynes-based team outfit till 2028.

However, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko claims that Verstappen has an option to tap put from the team if things go downhill. Marko references a season like 2014 when Red Bull was the shadow of its 2010-2013 form.

At that stage, Verstappen would be having an option to leave Red Bull for a better side. “If Red Bull experiences a kind of crash, just like in 2014, then there is, of course, an escape clause,” said Marko to Formel1.

Max Verstappen has finished 1st or 2nd in 21 of the last 22 races where he’s made it to the chequered flag 😳🏁 pic.twitter.com/AEfXhWbRek — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 30, 2022

Max Verstappen is committed to Red Bull

Though Marko revealed that there is a clause in Verstappen’s contract. He claims that the current world champion is fully committed to his team.

“Max is an important link in the chess game,” added Marko. “It is not surprising manufacturers take this into account. It was important for Red Bull to be able to say we have committed the best driver to our team until 2028.

“If you have someone like Max, it has a positive effect on the rest of the team and team partners.” Coming on to who will partner with Red Bull, Marko added: “It’s still open. It makes sense we are the most attractive partner for manufacturers.”

The Red Bull adviser is right about Verstappen’s current commitment to Red Bull. The 24-year-old after winning the championship publically said on his team radio: “Can we do this for next 10-15 years.”

Thus, it surely hinted that he sees a great future ahead with Red Bull, and might stay in contention for the championship in the upcoming seasons too.

Happy with the first win of the season, let’s keep this going T E A M 👊@redbullracing pic.twitter.com/hz7Dgml8EQ — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) March 28, 2022

