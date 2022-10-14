Max Verstappen once quipped with $130 Million worth Chris Hemsworth at 2019 Singapore Grand Prix

Red Bull champ Max Verstappen once shared sallies with the Holywood star Chris Hemsworth when the latter came to attend an F1 Grand Prix.

Hemsworth, known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, has proven himself to be a certified F1 fan with his appearances on the track. The Australian actor has also played the role of 1976 F1 champion James Hunt in the marvellous F1 biopic named Rush.

At the Marina Bay Circuit in 2019, Hemsworth engaged in some fun activities with the podium winner of the race, Verstappen and also recorded a video for the fans.

The video has repeatedly surfaced on the internet showing the Dutchman exchanging friendly gags with the $130 Million Australian star.

The duo got involved in a pit-stop challenge and Verstappen said, “You(Chris) won for the camera and I(Max) just won for the fans.”

⚠️ ALERTA DE CROSSOVER INESPERADO ⚠️ Chris Hemsworth y Max Verstappen juntos!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hKn9swuDO9 — Carlita Benintendi Fried Leclerc 🇻🇪🇺🇦🇲🇨🇩🇪 (@CarlitaLincecum) October 14, 2022

Chris Hemsworth wished Max Verstappen for the race

Furthermore, Hemsworth who is usually seen in the Red Bull garage when he is at a race weekend wished Verstappen good luck for the race on Sunday.

The Aussie’s wishes did work for the young Dutchman as he secured P3 in the race at the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix.

Verstappen finished behind the Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc having started the race from P4 behind Leclerc in P1, Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes in P2 and Vettel in P3.

Hemsworth shows off his culinary skills with Daniel Ricciardo

Celebrities showing up at the paddock and meeting the drivers during race weekend is not a surprise but in some incidences, these mere interactions turn into unique moments that fans recall every now and then.

In a similar incident, the Australian actor competed with the then Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo in a culinary challenge hosted by TAG Heuer at the Monaco Grand Prix Yacht party in 2017.

What do i have to do to get at least a 3 hours long video with chris hemsworth and daniel ricciardo being completely chaotic in their true authentic aussie™ way @god pic.twitter.com/DJX9ADpDrA — theodora (@phantomregretfm) May 14, 2021

Both Hemsworth and Ricciardo put on their chef hats in a Swiss Cheese Fondue challenge.

