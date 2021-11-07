F1

“It’s an unbelievable day”– Sergio Perez overwhelmed by home support after becoming first Mexican to win a podium in Mexico

"It's an unbelievable day"– Sergio Perez overwhelmed by home support after becoming first Mexican to win a podium in Mexico
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"I know that I’m destined for greatness”: RJ Barrett reveals his competitive gene while talking about his love for New York and the Knicks
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"It's an unbelievable day"– Sergio Perez overwhelmed by home support after becoming first Mexican to win a podium in Mexico
“It’s an unbelievable day”– Sergio Perez overwhelmed by home support after becoming first Mexican to win a podium in Mexico

After fetching his P3 podium in his home Grand Prix race, Sergio Perez receives overwhelming…