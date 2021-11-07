“It’s an unbelievable day”– Sergio Perez overwhelmed by home support after becoming first Mexican to win a podium in Mexico

After fetching his P3 podium in his home Grand Prix race, Sergio Perez receives overwhelming support from his compatriots.

The Mexican Grand Prix’s biggest highlight was Sergio Perez’s hunt for Lewis Hamilton. And his whole nation was backing him in the arena to make it possible.

Though Perez couldn’t achieve the chase, his compatriots were happy with his P3 results. The first Mexican to have a podium in the Mexican Grand Prix.

From there, the reception to the 31-year-old was overwhelming. In the end, Perez stated that it was an incredible day with his fans roaring in the background.

While Perez received a homecoming reception. Even Max Verstappen was welcomed with all arms. After winning the race in Mexico, he claimed that having Perez as a teammate and coming to Mexico is incredible.

“The crowd is incredible, having Checo as a team-mate coming here to Mexico is amazing. The start? It was nice three-wide and it was all about just trying to brake as late as you can.”

“I kept it on the track, came from third to first and that was basically what made my race because I could just focus on myself, and we had incredible pace in the car.”

“There’s still a long way to go [in the championship]. It’s of course looking good but also it can turn around very quickly. I’m looking forward to Brazil, I also have very good memories there.”

With the double podium, Red Bull is just one point behind Mercedes in the constructors’ standings. At the same time, Verstappen has extended his lead against Hamilton by 19 points.

