“He’s just lost the World Championship” – Jenson Button opines on former teammate Lewis Hamilton potentially quitting F1 before new season

“He’s just lost the World Championship” – Jenson Button has had his say on if he expects Lewis Hamilton retiring now that he has lost his F1 crown to Max Verstappen.

Despite losing his four-year reign over the sport in a highly emotionally charged race at Abu Dhabi, Jenson Button does not expect Lewis Hamilton to retire from the sport.

Lewis Hamilton’s next post could be him announcing retirement. pic.twitter.com/MRXrkuKfF2 — 🍁 (@CheIseaRentBoy) December 16, 2021

He instead expects his compatriot to come back all fired up in March in an attempt to wrestle the crown back from new champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull. Button also wants more drivers to join the title challenge fray.

“Anything’s possible, as we all know in sport. We’re very emotional characters and tensions run high, so anything’s possible.

“But, personally, as much as I don’t know Lewis that well now – I knew him seven [or] eight years ago, but I wouldn’t see him walking away. Especially if he’s just lost the World Championship, I think he’ll come back fighting next year and it will be ‘game on’ in March.

“Hopefully it won’t be just Lewis and Max fighting for the championship, hopefully there will be a few other guys from different teams up and down the grid as well.

“I think having another season just like this is very difficult. We’ve never seen it before.

“Normally in an F1 season you’ll have seven, eight fantastic races and the others are good, but not exciting. Whereas last year, every race there was something happening.

“We’ll see. It’s a massive regulation change, I’m sure one team is going to find something different than the others.

“It’s more challenging next year for the teams, and these cars are not going to be easy to drive either, so I can’t wait to see what the best in the world are going to do with this machinery.”

