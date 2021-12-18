“Sometimes we hated each other”: Max Verstappen comments on his strained relationship with Lewis Hamilton during the 2021 season

Max Verstappen admits that there were times in the 2021 season when he and Lewis Hamilton ‘hated’ each other.

The F1 season came to a dramatic and controversial end during last week’s Abu Dhabi GP. Verstappen overtook Hamilton on the final lap to win the race and his first World Title, following a series of questionable decisions made by race director Michael Masi.

Looking back on the epic year of F1 racing, Verstappen said that he thoroughly enjoyed his rivalry with Hamilton. The two title protagonists clashed on several occasions on track, and engaged in verbal battles off it.

A title battle we will never forget Thank you#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/aDYvg00KuQ — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021

The Red Bull driver also admitted that the two stars hated each other at one point. He admitted that it was understandable and that there was always mutual respect.

“You look each other in the eye.” said Verstappen. “You don’t say a lot but you do relate a lot and you really appreciate the fight.

“Sometimes we did hate each other, but that’s fine. That’s the competitive spirit of both of us. He is an incredible driver.

Max Verstappen hopes that his rivalry with Lewis Hamilton continues

Verstappen revealed that despite suffering a heartbreaking loss at Abu Dhabi, Hamilton came up to congratulate him on his win as soon as the race was over. He added that they exchange of words and fights between Mercedes and Red Bull were only a part of what’s been an emotional and high-pressure season of F1.

“Emotions run very high. It has done before throughout the season, so I think that’s normal.” he continued.

“What was nice was that immediately after the race, he came up to me. We had our moments throughout the year when we clashed but we really respect each other.”

“We have pushed each other to the limit. Most of the time, all the racers, we were on the limit of what we could do, what the car could do.”

“Also for the teams, they were under pressure to make the right calls. We always have to deliver our best otherwise we knew the other guy would beat us. We can look back at it and really cherish that.”

“It must have been incredibly tough on Lewis and the team but he has won seven titles so maybe that comforts him in a way. Next year I’m sure he will be delivering to his very best, which is a very, very high level.”

“It depends on how our cars are but personally I hope the rivalry with Hamilton continues. He’s been an amazing competitor. It has been a real pleasure driving against him.” the Dutchman concluded.