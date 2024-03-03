“He Is Playing the Victim”: Christian Horner Situation Escalates as Max Verstappen’s Father Jos Calls for Removal

Even though Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez brought home a 1-2 finish in Bahrain, there was little joy within the Red Bull ranks. Most of it was because of the ongoing saga surrounding team principal Christian Horner. The latest twist in the saga comes in the form of Jos Verstappen asking for his dismissal. Per the reports coming in from Autosport, Verstappen Sr. wants to see Horner out of the team as he is causing a lot of problems.

“There is tension here while he [Horner] remains in position. The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can’t go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems.”

After two months of inquiry and investigation, Red Bull GmbH dismissed the grievances of the female Red Bull employee. However, less than 24 hours later, a new twist emerged. Nearly 150 F1 personnel received an email carrying alleged leaks from Horner and the female employee’s chats. The Red Bull team principal’s personal life is also taking a major hit because of this. Despite Geri Halliwell’s presence at the Bahrain GP, all is reportedly not well between the two. The reports suggest that the former Spice Girl is experiencing major mental stress and is even questioning their marriage.

Now, Verstappen Sr.’s comments have added another layer of complexity to the Horner saga. The three-time world champion’s father hopes Horner’s dismissal will bring peace back to Red Bull. Until the parties reach an agreement, turmoil shall continue within the team. Given his allegiance to his father and Helmut Marko, Max Verstappen may also stand against Christian Horner. Thus, groups might also form in Red Bull, potentially leading to even more chaos.

A moment to revel in for Christian Horner and Red Bull

Amid all the chaos, the Red Bull drivers took to the track in Bahrain and returned victorious. Max Verstappen took home the race win, while Sergio Perez secured P2. Speaking to Sky Sports’ Simon Lazenby, Horner said it was the perfect start to the season. He thanked his entire team back at Milton Keynes for their hard work over the winter break. Horner added the result was a testimony “to all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes.” Furthermore, he said the result and maximum points stemmed from a great team performance.

Praising his team seemed to be the main theme for Horner throughout the post-race interview. He continued praising his team for a “wonderful job.” He claimed the work on RB20 was an aggressive revolution from his team. Per the 50-year-old, his team hasn’t rested their laurels and continues to push the boundaries hard. He claimed there have been a lot of innovative ideas for the car, which is a strong evolution. Horner continues to maintain focus on performance on the track. He maintains his team’s unity despite the chaos ensuing all around him.