“He’s Nuts, Fearless”: Olympic Fencer Explains Why Lewis Hamilton Can Turn Pro in Fencing

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

Lewis Hamilton 44 (GBR), Mercedes AMG Petronas W15 during the Formula One Qatar Airways British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton 44 (GBR), Mercedes AMG Petronas W15 during the Formula One Qatar Airways British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone | Credits: IMAGO / Every Second Media

Despite being on the verge of entering his 40s, Lewis Hamilton is at the top of his physical game. His fitness regimen, both inside F1 and while spending time away from it also enables him to explore other avenues of the sporting world, something his fencer friend Miles Chamley-Watson recently spoke about.

The Olympic Bronze medalist revealed on the Red Flags podcast that Hamilton would be the best fencer out of all drivers in F1. When the host asked him why, he stated, “Hand-eye coordination, He’s nuts, fearless and he wants to beat me, so he’d be the best.”

Chamley-Watson also highlighted the different sports Hamilton has tried his hand at over the years; surfing, snowboarding, and golf being some of them. He was an amateur in the beginning, but he always learned and polished his skills to become better at each of the sports.

The American fencer envies how good Hamilton can be at learning different things, be it sports or anything else. “Right away, he is good at everything. It’s annoying how good he is at everything,” he continued. When the host probed him whether he had fenced with the seven-time world champion, Watson replied “Not yet”.

If at all, Hamilton feels motivated to start fencing as another sport during his leisure time, he will turn to the 35-year-old without any hesitation.

Hamilton and Chamley-Watson’s friendship

Hamilton and Chamley-Watson have developed a good friendship over the years. Last year, he also attended the Paris Olympic Games to support Watson, who was competing in the Men’s Foil team event for the USA. They lost in the semi-finals, and had to settle for a fourth-place finish after losing the Bronze-medal match to France.

Nevertheless, Hamilton was there to support and applaud their efforts and resilience. “@[Chamley-Watson], I’m so proud of you brother. The challenges you’ve faced and overcome to get here is nothing short of amazing. Adversity makes us stronger and from it, we learn our greatest lessons. The best is yet to come,” he wrote on Instagram.

Hamilton and Chamley-Watson have traveled a lot with each other, partaking in adventures like snowboarding, surfing, skydiving, and also relaxing on yachts. The 13-time Pan American champion has seen Hamilton’s abilities up close, which justifies why he showers praises on the Briton.

