Lewis Hamilton Recalls VIP Arrangements at Olympics as Snoop Dogg’s Commentary Left Him in Splits

Lewis Hamilton recently shared his experience at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which he attended to support his close friend — British-American fencer Miles Chamley-Watson. He also explained that the Paris Olympics officials made special arrangements for his visit, ensuring he had the best experience possible.

Since fencing is a complex sport, Hamilton admitted he didn’t understand much at first as a newcomer, and so the organizers provided him with an expert from the fencing committee to explain the rules and how the sport works.

“It was really cool to learn about [fencing], you know, I had someone who works within the fencing committee and they were just telling me about all the rules because I wasn’t understanding exactly what was happening because Miles might tap someone first but then they get the point and so it was really interesting to learn more about it,” Hamilton said in a recent conversation with his team.

video of sir lewis hamilton consoling miles after the olympic loss pic.twitter.com/U36vJbVAKb — sim (@sim3744) August 4, 2024

Hamilton also noted that he had been wanting to see Miles compete for a long time, but due to his tight F1 schedule, he had never found the opportunity. This time, he made sure to be there, however, he also revealed that he was somewhat nervous about how his presence might impact his friend.

In the past, Hamilton’s presence at events has added pressure on those he supports, including his brother, Nicolas Hamilton, who races in the British Touring Car Championship. The added media attention and the cameras that follow the seven-time champion everywhere can sometimes be a distraction for those he is rooting for.

But watching his friend Chamley-Watson was far from the only interesting experience he had at the Paris Olympics.

Hamilton was left amused by Snoop Dogg’s commentary

Much to his surprise, Hamilton was accompanied by Snoop Dogg, who was also in Paris for the Olympics. The Briton couldn’t help but share how amusing it was to be in Snoop’s company during the event.

Known for his entertaining and often humorous commentary, Snoop did not disappoint. The Mercedes driver recounted how Snoop’s hilarious comments throughout the event kept him entertained.

“I mean Snoop is hilarious, I love like all these memes and the things that he comes out with and then I sat with him, and just through the whole time he’s commenting on this thing, he’s like ‘Damn, that sounds good!'” Hamilton said, mimicking Snoop’s distinctive voice and laughing at the memory.

Plizzanet Earth with Snoop Dogg – Otter vs. Crocs – very funny pic.twitter.com/8WowNyEqJ3 — Amer Salem (@AmerYaaqoub) February 14, 2024

And it’s no surprise that Hamilton found Snoop’s commentary funny, as the singer is popular for his comical narrations of nature documentaries during his time hosting the popular online series called Plizzanet Earth.