Lewis Hamilton Would Follow Olympian ‘Fencer’s’ Footsteps if Given the Opportunity

With the 2024 Olympic Games underway, Mercedes asked its drivers and employees which sport they would compete in, if they participated. Lewis Hamilton was first in this segment, and he revealed he would have followed in the footsteps of Miles Chamley-Watson to participate in fencing.

Chamley-Watson, who is a fencer, is chasing gold in the Paris 2024 Games. Originally hailing from London, England, he now represents Team USA.

Earlier this year, Hamilton stated that he was in regular touch with Chamley-Watson in the build-up to the Games, and he knew how hard the 34-year-old had worked. Hamilton also admitted that he wanted to travel to the French Capital to watch his close friend in action.

With F1 heading into the summer break after Sunday’s Belgian GP, Hamilton could make time to watch fencing live. But whether he does take up the sport and participate in the Olympics in the future or not, remains to be seen.

Hamilton chose fencing, but Mercedes’ other stars had some very different sports of choice.

Mercedes’ reserve Mick Schumacher chose surfing straight up, whereas George Russell had an interesting story to narrate before revealing his sport.

Russell joked that his grandfather asked him to be a wind0w-cleaner because of his height. “Classic granddad joke,” he said. But then, he cited his lankiness as the reason behind choosing high-jump as his Olympic sport.