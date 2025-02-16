“He’s on Fire”: Ex-Red Bull Driver Marks Lewis Hamilton as Key Missing Link to Ferrari’s Title Hopes

Red Bull and Mercedes have often locked horns in F1 over the past decade. Amid this rivalry, their drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have also been at loggerheads several times. However, with Hamilton moving to Ferrari, this rivalry could cool down a bit.

In fact, one of Red Bull’s former drivers has showered praise on the seven-time world champion, while giving his thoughts on his championship chances at Maranello. Christian Klien, who drove for the Milton Keynes outfit in their first two years in F1 in 2004-05, feels that Hamilton could be the missing piece for Ferrari’s championship hopes.

Klien was a Red Bull driver five years before Mercedes returned to the F1 grid in 2010. So, it is understandable that he won’t have hard feelings towards the Briton or the Silver Arrows. About Hamilton’s Ferrari switch, Klien feels that “it is a boost of motivation for all of them [at Ferrari].”

“I think Lewis can really bring this extra little bit that was missed at Ferrari to bring them back at the top,” the Austrian former driver added on the Business of Winning podcast. Despite Hamilton’s recent underwhelming form, Klien is confident that he can deliver for Ferrari. But the key question is: will Ferrari deliver as well?

As things stand, the Italian outfit is generating the usual pre-season hype of ‘this year being their year’ of breaking their title drought. However, this year could really be it, given how strongly they concluded the 2024 season.

With three race wins and a consistent run of podium finishes in the second half of the year, Ferrari were the team to beat. It was only McLaren who edged ahead of them to secure the Constructors’ title. Regardless, Ferrari’s team principal Frederic Vasseur was more than happy with how closely his side fought for the championship.

As Hamilton shares a close bond with Vasseur, the Frenchman would ensure he gets a competitive enough car to gun for the drivers’ title in 2025. Klien added, “If Lewis gets the right car, his motivation level is still there, he’s on fire, and he just has this extra bit that he can deliver.”

Another obstacle for Hamilton at Ferrari

The seven-time world champion seems set to regain his mojo with Ferrari and start challenging for race wins and pole positions once again with the ultimate goal of winning his eighth world title. However, he will have to tackle his teammate Charles Leclerc first.

The Monegasque driver’s incumbent presence at Ferrari has been widely tipped as a major hurdle for Hamilton’s title ambitions. While Leclerc has only won eight races, compared to Hamilton’s 105, the Monegasque’s qualifying prowess is simply one of the best on the current grid. Apparently, this has been the exact area of weakness for Hamilton lately.

Klien also feels that Hamilton’s qualifying form will be crucial in helping him beat Leclerc. If the Briton cannot gain that edge over his 27-year-old teammate on single lap pace, he would frequently make his life difficult on race days, which was also the case against George Russell at Mercedes last season.

The Leclerc-Hamilton intra-team battle at Ferrari will be a pivotal storyline of the 2025 season, with many keeping an eye on who comes out on top. With the Scuderia potentially having the fastest car, the winner of this teammate battle could very well be this year’s world champion.