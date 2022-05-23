“I still have my Golf”: Carlos Sainz revealed he drivers Volkswagen Golf GTI when his colleagues talked about their fancy cars

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz discusses retiring his nine-year-old Volkswagen Golf GTI car for an upgraded Ferrari 812 Competizione

The Hungarian Grand Prix press conference had a rather interesting question for the drivers. A reporter asked the fastest drivers in the world about their preferred drive at home.

We all imagine Formula One drivers live a lavish lifestyle and drive supercars. While this was correct for everyone except Carlos Sainz Jr.

The Spaniard came up with a rather unusual answer to everyone’s surprise. He said that he has been driving a Volkswagen Golf while the others mentioned Ferrari, Mercedes and Porsche branded cars.

However, the Volkswagen Golf GTI which Sainz drives has a special place in his heart. According to him, he got the car as a gift from his parents when he was 18 years old and has been driving since then.

Carlos Sainz on his special Volkswagen Golf GTI

Carlos Sainz drove the VW Golf during his days in Toro Rosso, Renault, and McLaren. The Spaniard’s friends did suggest an upgrade after his promotion to a full-time F1 driver.

He replied: “I still have my Golf. Look, at the weekend I’m driving a Formula One car and it’s the fastest car ever. Everything else feels really, really bad. I don’t mind and I’m happy with whatever car you give me.”

After the end of his first season with Ferrari, Sainz officially retired the veteran Golf GTI for a faster car. He replaced the car with a custom-made Ferrari 812 Competizione.

Carlos Sainz’s new Ferrari 812 Competizione

The Miami Grand Prix podium finisher shared a vlog of him visiting Ferrari’s Maranello headquarters for his Ferrari 812 Competizione.

Sainz Jr was offered the tailor-made option of customizing the car. The tailor-made option means creative customization options right from the format of the seat, and steering wheel to the functioning of the car.

The personalized Ferrari also included Sainz’s 55 racing number in the cabin. The car is a 6.5-liter V12 that makes 830 horsepower (619 kilowatts) and 510 pound-feet (692 Newton-meters) of torque.