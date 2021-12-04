F1

“He’s the best team mate this sport has ever seen”– Lewis Hamilton praises Valtteri Bottas as the two drivers locked the front row at Saudi Arabian GP

"He's the best team mate this sport has ever seen"– Lewis Hamilton praises Valtteri Bottas as the two drivers locked the front row at Saudi Arabian GP
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"My mom keeps my MVP award hostage like the movie Taken": Derrick Rose hilariously jokes about his mother taking his 2011 NBA MVP trophy with the Bulls for keepsakes
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"He's the best team mate this sport has ever seen"– Lewis Hamilton praises Valtteri Bottas as the two drivers locked the front row at Saudi Arabian GP
“He’s the best team mate this sport has ever seen”– Lewis Hamilton praises Valtteri Bottas as the two drivers locked the front row at Saudi Arabian GP

Lewis Hamilton has taken pole position in the qualifying race at the Saudi Arabian GP…