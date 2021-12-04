“He’s the best team mate this sport has ever seen”– Lewis Hamilton praises Valtteri Bottas as the two drivers locked the front row at Saudi Arabian GP

Lewis Hamilton has taken pole position in the qualifying race at the Saudi Arabian GP after a stunning lap in the Q3.

Midway through Q3 at the Saudi Arabian GP, Max Verstappen had already set the fast time for the weekend. Though, he could not defend it for long as Lewis Hamilton came storming in with a stunning lap and overcame Verstappen’s record.

Mercedes’ Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas soon followed his British teammate by being only a tenth slower than him and thus upping the drama. After the race, Hamilton praised his teammate and said, “he’s[Bottas] the best teammate the sport has ever seen.

Hamilton on Bottas 🤝 pic.twitter.com/2llq8eCnpu — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) December 4, 2021

Both the Mercedes drivers grouping together proved to be the crucial moment of qualifying for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen as the championship reached its climax.

The Dutchman went the quickest overall through the first two sectors and was two tenths ahead entering the third sector when he made a small error in the final corner. Attempting to power out of the turn, Verstappen hit the wall on the exit of the corner.

The damage knocked the right front of his car askew and Verstappen was left frustrated as he came to a halt. With this, the Dutchman could only grab the third position while the Mercedes locked out the front row.

Lewis Hamilton calls Jeddah Circuit incredibly complex

Even though the seven-time world champion locked out the front row with his teammate, he was stunned by the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

He called it a tough, incredibly complex and technical track. However, he praised his team for the bounceback from final practice after securing a dramatic pole position in Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, Hamilton was also stunned by Red Bull’s pace on the track and stated that he was glad to have managed the pole position. Moreover, he anticipates it to be a close battle with the Red Bulls.

