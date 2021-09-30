“He’s the challenger”– Christian Horner rubbishes Lewis Hamilton’s Max Verstappen under pressure claim

“He’s the challenger”– Christian Horner claims Max Verstappen is under no pressure to counter the assumptions of Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen is vying against Lewis Hamilton for this year’s drivers’ championship; speaking on it, Hamilton claimed that Verstappen would be under pressure considering it’s his first challenge, something he felt when he started.

But Christian Horner claims that this isn’t true; he further emphasis his point by pointing that the Dutchman is a challenger and have nothing to lose.

“I don’t see any change in him at all,” Horner told select media, including RacingNews365.com. “Max is a young guy, he’s going for it, he’s got nothing to lose.”

“He’s not sitting there with a bunch of World Championships defending the title. He’s the challenger, and I think that that’s the way he’s attacking this championship.”

“When you see the pressure he was under with a home crowd in Zandvoort, you don’t get bigger pressure than that. I think the way he handled that in particular was truly impressive.”

The whole team is excited

Horner reveals that the environment in his garage is positive, as after several years, Red Bull is in this position, and Verstappen relishing the title challenge has made the whole team excited.

“He’s just really enjoying and relishing this battle,” Horner said. “It’s been a long, long time since we’ve been in a position like this, and of course that’s exciting for him. It’s exciting and motivating for the whole team.”

Verstappen is now trailing against Hamilton by two points in the table, with the last seven races remaining this season. After Turkey, the whole F1 would leave Europe to contest in the remaining races.

The recent most inclusion is Qatar, which is replacing Singapore in the calendar, starting its 10-year stint with F1.