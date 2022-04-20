F1

“His aggressive driving style doesn’t quite go together” – Red Bull boss thinks driving style of Max Verstappen is not working on the new cars

"His aggressive driving style doesn't quite go together" - Red Bull boss thinks driving style of Max Verstappen is not working on the new cars
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
“Bob Cousy played against plumbers and firemen, Chris Paul is greater!”: JJ Redick gets fed up with the disrespect being hurled towards Suns guard
Next Article
“You don’t think Joel Embiid could average 50 a game like Wilt Chamberlain?!”: JJ Redick is livid at the thought of his former Sixers teammate not dominating in Wilt’s era
F1 Latest News
"His aggressive driving style doesn't quite go together" - Red Bull boss thinks driving style of Max Verstappen is not working on the new cars
“His aggressive driving style doesn’t quite go together” – Red Bull boss thinks driving style of Max Verstappen is not working on the new cars

Max Verstappen is currently lacking confidence behind the wheel of the new RB18 following the…