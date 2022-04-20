“His aggressive driving style doesn’t quite go together” – Red Bull boss thinks driving style of Max Verstappen is not working on the new cars

Max Verstappen is currently lacking confidence behind the wheel of the new RB18 following the new technical regulations.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believes that the Milton-Keynes based team is having the opposite problem as Ferrari in 2022. Due to this, the driving style of Max Verstappen is not working with the new cars.

In 2021, Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were very close together on the track. Meanwhile, Verstappen had a clear edge over teammate Sergio Perez.

Marko explained that Verstappen is struggling to mesh with the new cars. “Perez is much closer to Max than was the case in 2021,” Marko said.

7️⃣ days until Imola 👀 I’ll be right here waiting, happy Easter all ✌️ pic.twitter.com/VrOHyLHI6b — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) April 15, 2022

“The simplest explanation for this is the new cars with less downforce suit some drivers better and others less. Sainz is an intelligent, very hard worker.”

“In Australia, he was closer, but then he was unlucky with the red flag and later with the steering wheel. Perez is very happy with the set-up of the car.”

“Max finds it even harder. He hasn’t found the right balance yet and, therefore, doesn’t have the fullest confidence in the car. His aggressive driving style doesn’t quite go together with the new cars.”

Max Verstappen is predestined for impatience

Following the Dutchman’s struggle in the 2022 season, Marko revealed that the team is trying to keep Verstappen’s motivation up.

“His youthful age is predestined for impatience,” Marko commented.

“I told him we still have 20 races left, with over 500 points up for grabs with Sprint races and fastest laps. Nothing is lost.

“However, the Ferrari is a very reliable car that is fast in all conditions, and apparently always drives in the right tyre window from the start.

“It’s more difficult with our car. We need much longer to do this. We have to work on that.”

