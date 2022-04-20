“Maybe not quite as positive or hopeful as I was in Australia”- Lando Norris not expecting big things from McLaren ahead of the Emilia Romagna GP

McLaren star Lando Norris admits he’s not as optimistic ahead of the Emilia Romagna GP this weekend as he was in Australia.

McLaren made amends in Melbourne after their slow start to the 2022 season. The had earned six points collectively from the first two races, which led to many predicting a tough season for them.

However, in Albert Park two weeks ago, they showed everyone that they are on the right track. Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo both, looked strong throughout, and earned a good haul of points with a P5 and P6 finish respectively.

The fourth round of the season takes place in Imola, a track where Norris came third last year. Several figures including two time Champion Emerson Fittipaldi are expecting big things from the papaya outfit this weekend. Fittipaldi in a recent interview said that he believes, Norris and Ricciardo may earn a podium finish in Imola.

“Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo are going to be strong again. Without a doubt,” he said. “They have the potential to be on the podium in Imola.”

Lando Norris is pessimistic of McLaren’s chances in Imola

Imola is a track that Norris will have fond memories of. He drove a stellar race last time around, finishing third behind Title protagonists Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

The Brit however, admitted that he does not see a repeat of that this year. He even went on to say that the team was a lot more optimistic about performing well in Australia, but expects no major leaps this year.

Imola last year, where, according to the man himself, @LandoNorris secured his “most deserving” podium trophy of them all. 👊🏆 See the full video on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/zOKBciXvzt — McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 20, 2022

That being said, he did say that he looks forward to the weekend. Norris and Ricciardo will be waiting to capitalize on any mistakes the front runners make, to go home with as much points as possible.

“Maybe not quite as positive or hopeful as I have been in Australia,” the 22-year old said. “Or going into Saudi say. But you never know. I think they’re going to find something in the car and I think bring some small steps.”

McLaren are fourth in the drivers standings with 24 points to their name.

