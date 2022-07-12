“I hope Charles Leclerc will pip Max Verstappen”: Sebastian Vettel predicts 2022 F1 championship

Former World Champion Sebastian Vettel believes Max Verstappen is right now the most likely to win the 2022 Driver’s Championship.

Former World Champion Sebastian Vettel is realistically out of the title fight for the year. The German is 14th in the Driver’s championship with 15 points.

But the 4-time World Champion wants some drama in the current Championship battle like most of us fans! The current championship battle is between Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Verstappen leads the Drivers Championship at the halfway mark of the season. He is 1st in the standings with 208 points in his name. And the recent Austrian GP winner, Leclerc, is trailing the Dutchman by 38 points in 2nd place.

Leclerc had the lead in the championship after a strong start to the season. But after racking up 6 wins in the first 11 races, Max stabilised his lead in the championship. And looking at the skill of the two drivers and the close racing witnessed so far this season, the title fight could go down to the wire.

In a recent video filmed by Aston Martin, Vettel was asked about his favourite to win the 2022 title. The German, who has driven for both Ferrari and Red Bull in the past, predicted Max as the most likely to win. But he wishes for another 2021-esque showdown and Charles as the champion.

Part 5! Who does Seb think will be the 2022 champion? This was filmed pre-Silverstone. Credit to Elissa for filming 💚 @AstonMartinF1 Hope the audio-visual uploads properly this time on here! pic.twitter.com/GwBHYrGDBi — Jamna (@JamnaJW) July 11, 2022

The German answered, “I think it will be Max. But I wish it will go on until the end, and I hope Charles will pip Max but rationally at this stage I think Max.”

Also Read: Charles Leclerc gives deep sigh of relief after winning Austrian Grand Prix

Will Sebastian Vettel leave Aston Martin?

Sebastian Vettel’s stint at Aston Martin was not the most fruitful part of his career. The Former World Champion has been regularly plagued by reliability issues and lack of pace.

Recently, the German has confirmed his desire to compete for wins again. And if Aston Martin fails to deliver a car worth challenging for wins, he would certainly leave.

After yesterday’s race, Sebastian stopped by to check in on Mollie and Julia, who were sadly recipients of the abhorrent abuse reported by many fans at the #AustrianGP. More must be done to make #F1 a safer sport for all fans to enjoy. All welcome. All celebrated. pic.twitter.com/wuRy0vLpnQ — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) July 11, 2022

Vettel’s contract with Aston Martin expires at the end of the 2022 season. After the summer break, he will be weighing his options regarding continuing with Aston.

With Ricciardo’s seat with McLaren uncertain, Vettel could eye for a spot. But he will shift away from the sport if he doesn’t receive options with other teams. There is a possibility that the 35-year-old driver could retire at the end of the season too.

Also Read: Sebastian Vettel drops major hint regarding F1 future