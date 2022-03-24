“His statements no longer trigger any emotions”– Toto Wolff coldly responds to Christian Horner ‘tax evasion’ jibe

Toto Wolff responds coldly to the ‘tax evasion’ jibe by Christian Horner as the rivalry between the two team principals extends in 2022.

For a long period, Christian Horner and Toto Wolff have been spraying words against each other. The heat between the two bosses stems from the recent escalation in the rivalry between the two teams.

Red Bull and Mercedes last year fought hard for the championship, which led to some huge conflicts between the two sides. In 2022, the rivalry between the two sides has only extended. Thus, the Red Bull boss started the fire again when he made a tax jibe on his rival.

“We are very different,” Horner said in a recent interview with the Daily Mail. “When I’m not on the track, I’m in the factory. I don’t live like a tax evader in Monaco who runs his team from a distance.”

“I’m hands-on. My schedule is full from the moment I arrive to the moment I leave, busy with things within the team. I have an open door policy. I grew up in sports. I was a race car driver focused on running a team. I am a racer at heart.”

Also read: Toto Wolff highlights weight concerns for the Mercedes and Red Bull cars

Toto Wolff claims it doesn’t bother him

Now, Mercedes’s boss has responded to the tax jibe made by Horner. The Austrian claims that no statement by his counterpart either entertain or angers him.

“Neither one,” the Austrian told Bild. “His statements no longer trigger any emotions in me because it shoots in all directions.”

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner during the last 2 episodes of Drive To Survive season 4 pic.twitter.com/rM1cB4kTRW — Eunan (@E19177) March 24, 2022

Mercedes boss would prefer to work alone

In the same interview, Wolff was asked what would he be willing to take from Red Bull. Verstappen as a driver, team boss Horner or head of the motorsport Helmut Marko.

Wolff, with a smile, replied: “Then I’d rather do it alone.” Wollf is expected to have even more conflicts with Red Bull once Mercedes steps up their game this season.

But for now, Red Bull’s biggest worry is Ferrari, who have stepped up their challenge in 2022, and won the first race of the season that happened in Bahrain.

Also read: Toto Wolff reveals what Mercedes will do to improve car performance at the Saudi Arabian GP