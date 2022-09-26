Hollywood stars celebrate birthdays on Lawrence Stroll’s $200 Million Yacht

Hollywood stars Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas celebrated their birthdays off the coast of Italy abode Lawrence Stoll’s yacht.

Aston Martin F1 team owner Lawrence Stroll hosted two infamous celebrities on his Yatch. The Canadian Billionaire lent his superyacht ‘Faith’ to Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is a well-known Oscar-winning Hollywood actress. The ‘Ocean twelve’ actress celebrated her 53rd birthday on the 25th of September.

Along with her was her husband Michael Douglas who turned 78 the same day. Michael too is an Oscar-winning producer.

The two met for the first time at the Deauville American Film Festival in France in August 1998. And then got married on 18 November 2000 in New York City.

Cathrine shared a snippet of their vacation on her social media a short message to her husband, “All smiles as we start our birthdays!!! Let the games begin!”

The two celebrate their birthdays on September 25. And in order to celebrate their milestone, they set off to Italy. And the two headed off to Italy to meet old friend Lawrence Stroll Stroll was spotted having lunch with the couple before they headed to their destination.

The two are reported to have chartered his superyacht ‘Faith.’ This is the same vessel Beyonce and Jay-Z chartered this summer for their lavish holiday in Southern Europe.

Know more about Lawrence Stroll’s superyacht

Lawrence Stroll is a Canadian billionaire businessman who owns the Aston Martin F1 team. He is also the part owner of Aston Martin and has an estimated net worth of $3 Billion.

He owns the superyacht ‘Faith’ which Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas were spotted in. The Yacht was built by Dutch shipyard Feadship in 2017.

It’s 317 ft long and has a beam of 47.5 ft and a draft of 12 ft. The ship is one of the longest yachts in the Monte Carlo harbour when Stroll docks during the Monaco GP.

The largest yacht at the Monaco Grand Prix was “Faith,” a 316-ft boat worth $200M. • Sleeps 12

• 2 Jet Skis

• Helipad

It has enough space to accommodate as many as 18 guests and 32 crew members. The vessel offers numerous luxuries and entertainment options on board like a large lounge area and bar, a toasty fireplace, private movie theatre, gym, 9-meter long swimming pool, spa and more.

It also features 9 staterooms, a helipad and two tenders. It has a top speed of 17 knots and a cruising speed of 15 knots and a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

The lavish boat has an estimated price of $200 million. But you could rent it for a private charter via Yacht Charter Fleet. By writing a paycheck for $1.45 million you can spend a week on this lavish yacht. And you could set sail to exotic locations like Amalfi Coast, Corsica, French Riviera, and Sardinia,

