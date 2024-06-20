“Hope for a Couple of DNFs”: Alex Albon Makes Dire Wish as Zero Upgrades Leave Him Hanging

Williams will not be bringing any upgrades on the FW46 to the 2024 Spanish GP this weekend. But since Williams’ rivals will bring in upgrades at the Circuit de Barcelona-Cataluyna, Alex Albon hopes for a few accidents to help the Grove-based outfit get closer to the points.

The last time Williams brought in upgrades was two weeks ago in Canada. However, they were only minor. Therefore, the 28-year-old is hoping for all kinds of chaos to hit the Barcelona track to give him and his team a chance to score points. Formula1.com quoted the British-Thai driver as saying,

“The weather seems a bit weird in Europe right now, and that actually plays to our favur. In terms of major updates, I would say they start a little bit later in the year, so for now it’s just trying to be opportunistic, seeing where we are. The scrap in the midfield is as tight as ever… I feel like RB are slightly pulling away now, and I think they’ve got another upgrade this weekend, but for the P11s and the P12s, they’re to fight for, then you’ve just got to hope for a couple of DNFs.”

As Albon pointed out, Visa Cash App RB (V-CARB) are one team that will be bringing upgrades to their car in Spain. In terms of the lower midfield battle, the Faenza-based team is a direct rival of Williams.

But their season has started on a much more promising note than the iconic British outfit. Currently, V-CARB sit sixth in the Constructors’ standings and have a 26-point lead over Williams.

Why are Alex Albon and Williams struggling in 2024?

Despite the strong finish last year, Williams have started on a disappointing note this season. Both Albon and Logan Sargeant have suffered big shunts in the opening nine rounds of the championship. This has handicapped their attempts to develop the car.

Moreover, Williams are cash-strapped and are perhaps the only ones on the grid that do not have a spare chassis. The extensive damage that their existing chassis took in these incidents meant they had to divert all their resources and time into fixing them.

❗️ Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant will have the same-spec Williams this weekend for the first time in months, with Sargeant receiving the lighter floor. Sargeant’s #F1 future is in serious doubt but Albon was quick to praise him: pic.twitter.com/V6snShe25g — The Race (@wearetherace) June 20, 2024

In the fast-paced world of F1 and the burden of managing their finances because of the cost cap, this meant that they have had to defer their major upgrades for later on in the season. Therefore, the Williams duo need to play it safe from here onwards. Any more damage could spell the end of any hopes they have of finishing seventh in the championship again.