How Alex Albon Convinced Jost Capito With Excel Sheet Presentation for $3 Million a Year Williams Contract

Alex Albon spent 2021 on the sidelines after being sacked by Red Bull. Albon was replaced by Sergio Perez, who partnered with Max Verstappen as the Dutchman would win his first World Championship title.

Albon claims he felt like his racing career was over when he was dropped from his seat. Until you have major success in your past, it’s very difficult to break back into the grid.

Yet the Thai driver had the ambition to return back. Albon boldly compared his peers and compiled the data in an Excel sheet to win an F1 seat with Williams.

Alex Albon revealed how he convinced Jost Capito with an Excel sheet

We’ve all heard George Russell convinced Toto Wolff to sing him in the Mercedes Driver Academy with a PowerPoint presentation. Alex Albon replicated the same strategy, going after William’s Team Principal, Jost Capito, regarding the 2022 seat.

When the rumours broke that Russell could replace Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes, Albon got to work. He knew he had to persuade the team by showing he still had it in him despite being absent from racing.

Albon explained his strategy: “I had to up my stock without driving. Basically, I needed people to realise what I’ve done before but also that the job I did a year before wasn’t bad.”

He said, “I took statistics of people I have replaced and of those who replaced me. I did it in Excel. A lot of them were lap times, race pace, qualifying, overtaking, etc.”

Albon compared the data of Pierre Gasly and Sergio Perez with his and made a detailed report. And handed it over to Jost during the Austrian GP weekend.

Williams wanted me to Drive for them, says Albon

Alex Albon claims from the moment he made contact with Williams. He realised how much they wanted him in the team. Albon recalls Jost Capito for being passionate about signing him.

Even George Russell helped his friend land a deal with Williams. Albon claims that multiple teams showed interest in his services. But none were as sincere as Williams

I understand that, with my agreement, Williams Racing have put out a press release this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is right and I have signed a contract with Williams for 2023. I will be driving for Williams next year. 😂 let’s gooo @williamsracing 💪 pic.twitter.com/NNljcXOieE — Alex Albon (@alex_albon) August 3, 2022

Albon recalled, “From the moment when George went to Mercedes, I think there was a week. Red Bull and Williams lawyers did their whole thing and my contract was signed.”

Albon claims the team at Williams treated him as “family.” Alex felt like the team was eager to improve and hear his feedback. Albon ended the season P19 in the Championship, scoring 4 points. He has since signed a new multi-year contract with Williams worth $3 Million a year.

