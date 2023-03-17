How Does Guenther Steiner Earn His $5 Million Net Worth?: Salary, Businesses and More

Guenther Steiner, team principal of Haas F1 Team, smiles as the team announces MoneyGram as their title sponsorship for the 2023 season and beyond during a press conference at Circuit of the Americas on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Formula One Mlc 00005

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has emerged as one of the most popular names in Formula 1 thanks to the hit docuseries, Drive to Survive.

The Italian-American’s sense of humor and unfiltered comments have received widespread appreciation on social media. However, what has often gone unnoticed is his relentless desire to succeed and get the best out of the teams he has worked at.

While the 57-year-old has had some incredibly difficult moments over the past few seasons at Haas, he has dealt with most brilliantly. And it is his outstanding management skills that have made him so successful and rich in one of the fiercest and most competitive sports. With that in mind, here is a look at how Steiner has earned his $5 million in net worth.

Guenter Steiner net worth summary

Overall Net Worth $5 million F1 Salary $1 million Property Residence in North Carolina Age 57

Guenther Steiner’s salary with Haas

According to several reports, Guenther Steiner earns approximately $1 million in salary from Haas for his service as the team principal. Steiner earns more than the mean, as the average salary for a team principal is approximately $63,000, as per mediareferee.com.

The 57-year-old is likely to earn more than his competitors because of his years of experience. Prior to joining Haas in 2014, Steiner worked as the technical director of Red Bull Racing from 2006 to 2008 and then helped in the formation of the NASCAR Cup Series until 2014.

In 2009, he also met Gene Haas, and his relationship with the American businessman began. Steiner had several discussions with Gene to convince the 70-year-old to start an F1 team.

The two would have several discussions, and Steiner was put in charge of working on the logistics of building the team in 2014. As a result of the Italian-American’s efforts, Haas would finally make its F1 debut in the 2016 season.

Guenther Steiner’s net worth

As per various reports, Guenther Steiner approximately has a net worth of $5 million. Most of his net worth is believed to come from his lucrative contract of $1 million with Haas.

Alongside his job as Haas’ team principal, the 57-year-old founded Fibreworks Composites in 2009. This company is based in Mooresville, North Carolina, where Steiner currently resides with his wife and children.

Fibreworks Composites is a firm that specializes in designing and manufacturing high-quality and high-performance composite structures.

Meanwhile, Steiner is also believed to own several properties around North Carolina, according to thesportsgrail.com. Among the properties he owns, one that has become famous is his residence in Mooresville, thanks to Drive to Survive. The 57-year-old has often been seen relaxing and spending quality time with his family at his residence.

Moreover, an individual of Steiner’s stature is likely to have several endorsements as well. However, no information is available in the public domain about the same as the Italian-American is an extremely private individual.

Steiner’s family

Guenther Steiner is married to fashion designer Gertraud, and the two are blessed with one daughter, Greta. Since Steiner and his family live an extremely private life, not much is known about them other than the clips that are shown in Drive to Survive.

In episode 4 of Drive to Survive season 5, Like Father, Like Son, the 57-year-old can be seen enjoying spending time with his family without the stresses that come from his job as the team principal of Haas.

During the episode, Gertraud also gives an interesting perspective on how her husband deals with the stress of the job. “Guenther takes it very personally. The stress has risen. It’s like carrying a backpack that is getting heavier. It’s getting heavy, like a donkey,” she hilariously explains in the episode.

