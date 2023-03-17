Sergio Perez on Verge of Joining Charles Leclerc’s Misfortune With Red Bull’s Latest Forced Change

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Red Bull Racing Limited driver Sergio Perez (11) of Team Mexico before the start of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Red Bull decided to follow in Ferrari’s footsteps with Sergio Perez at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Perez is expected to have a new power unit component for the second race of the season. Earlier, Charles Leclerc gained immense attention for the same ahead of the Jeddah race.

As per Racingnews365, the Red Bull driver will use a new Energy Store (ES, battery) as well as new Control Electronics (CE). These will be the second components out of two permissible capacities. Furthermore, the Mexican’s RB-19 will use a new gearbox in the Middle Eastern race as well. He will be the only driver to do it in Saudi Arabia.

Interestingly, the Mexican driver will have no penalty for the changes to be made in his car in the place where he picked up his first pole. Unlike the Monegasque who incurred 10 place grid penalty just in the second race of 2023.

But, what’s a bit stressful for the former Racing Point driver is that he will be using both of the components permitted for a season. Perez’s teammate Max Verstappen however, will have no changes in his car in Jeddah.

What are the major changes in Jeddah apart from Perez?

Leclerc’s grid penalty is already a known fact by now as he will have a new Energy Store and Control Electronics change. Moreover, he will also have a new Internal Combustion Engine, the same as his teammate Carlos Sainz. The 25-year-old driver will also have a new Motor Generator Unit – Heat (MGU-H).

BREAKING: Charles Leclerc to receive a grid penalty at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/mYvk0RMPHE — Formula 1 (@F1) March 15, 2023

McLaren’s Lando Norris will also receive multiple new components to his MCL60. The young Briton had a race to forget in Bahrain and the Woking-based team will use everything at their expense to make Norris’ race worthwhile. He will have a new Internal Combustion Engine, Turbocharger, Motor Generator Unit – Heat, Motor Generator Unit – Kinetic and Exhaust.

Perez and Verstappen kept the momentum going in Jeddah

The Red Bull duo of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen kept their reputation intact in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The driver duo managed to finish Friday’s practice in P1 and P2. While Verstappen remained in P1, his teammate Perez was in P2.

Additionally, Fernando Alonso kept the surprise going. The Aston Martin driver finished the session in P3, ahead of the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

