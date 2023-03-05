How Does Nico Rosberg Earn His $50.5 Million Net Worth?: Salary, Endorsement, Investments and More

Nov 2, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Former driver Nico Rosberg walks though the crowd during qualifying for the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

As the F1 2023 season returned this weekend in Bahrain, so did 2016 champion Nico Rosberg with his expert opinions. The former German driver had a busy week analyzing the performances of the various teams and giving his opinion on the same.

The 37-year-old remains one of the most famous personalities in the paddock despite announcing his retirement from the sport almost seven years ago.

During his decade-long career from 2006 to 2016, he won 23 races and finished on the podium on 57 occasions. However, the highlight of his career came right at the end when he won the world championship.

After three gruelling seasons of battling his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton for the title, Rosberg finally got the better of the Briton in the 2016 season.

The German would hang up his boots immediately after the 2016 season concluded, having achieved his ‘dream’ in F1. As a result of such a glittering career, Rosberg has earned a fortune of over $50 million. With that in mind, here is a look at how he has earned his net worth of $50 million.

Summary of Nico Rosberg’s $50.5 net worth

Overall Net Worth $50.5 million Salary $8.42 million Endorsements $1 million Investments $16 million Age 37 Height 1.78m Weight 67 kg

What is Rosberg’s salary?

According to various reports, Nico Rosberg is believed to have earned between a whopping $16 million and $18 million in salary per year while contracted with the Mercedes F1 team. At the time, he was one of the highest-earning drivers on the grid, only slightly behind Mercedes F1 teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Moreover, reports claim that had Rosberg not retired after the 2016 season when he won the championship, he would have earned around $20 million per season from 2017 onwards. As for his current salary, celebworth.net reports that Rosberg earns around $8.42 million.

What cars does Nico Rosberg own?

Being a Formula 1 driver, Nico Rosberg is also a huge fan of expensive and luxurious cars. As per sportslumo.com, the 37-year-old is believed to own six luxury cars, including five from Mercedes.

The report states that he owns a Mercedes SLS AMG, a Mercedes G 63 AMG, a Mercedes GLE, a 1970 Mercedes 280 SL and a Ferrari 250 GT California Spider SWB. His car collection is evidence of his loyalty to Mercedes. Most of the cars he owns are from the Silver Arrows.

His investments

Besides contributing to environmental protection, health, equality and justice, Nico Rosberg is an established entrepreneur and investor. The German co-founded GreenTech Festival in 2018. This organisation aims to inspire and empower people to pursue ‘green technologies for a sustainable future’.

Rosberg also co-owns German vehicle technology company TRE GmbH, which is one of the leading organizations in the field of chassis development. And that is not it, as the 37-year-old also founded Rosberg X Racing, a team that competes in Extreme E.

Nico Rosberg’s net worth and endorsements

As per various reports, Nico Rosberg has a staggering net worth of over $50 million. Most of his net worth comes from his investments and his current salary.

He also earns substantial income via his endorsements, which were quoted as $1 million at the end of the 2016 F1 season by Forbes. The former German driver is a brand ambassador for various brands that, include RTL media company, Heineken Lager beer, American toy manufacturing and entertainment company Mattel, and investment banking company UBS, among several others.

And that is not it, as the 37-year-old is also believed to have recently signed blockbuster deals with British telecommunication company Sky and fashion brand Hugo Boss.

