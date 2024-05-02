Nico Rosberg Celebrates Iconic Milestone Days After Investing $75 Million to Empower Startup Ventures

Nico Rosberg has stepped into the world of venture capitalism after being a serial entrepreneur for several years. The 2016 F1 champion has multiple tech and racing ventures but now also aims to empower startups in Europe via his Venture Capital fund. His investment firm, Rosberg Ventures, announced the creation of this fund of about $75 million just a couple of weeks ago. Now, the German former driver is celebrating another milestone of completing 250,000 followers on his LinkedIn account.

Rosberg posted about the same on LinkedIn, while also giving insight into the life of a VC (Venture Capital Investor). He answered the question of ‘what is the daily routine of a businessman or investor’. In reply, he contrasted it with that of an athlete.

“VCs and Founders are all trying to live like athletes to improve their performance: Many of them do fasting, have cryo saunas in their cellar, gym everyday, sleep 8hrs, eat super healthy, etc. VC professionals, much like athletes, must perform consistently at their peak, stay ahead of trends, and make swift, strategic decisions”, the 38-year-old said.

Rosberg knows both lives quite well, given he was a serial Grand Prix winner in Formula 1, before retiring at the age of 31. Since then, the German former driver has consistently focused on his entrepreneurial ventures and passion projects.

Rosberg then also elaborated on the importance of networking as an investor. Making connections with investors and entrepreneurs helps him massively grow as a VC and make the right investment decisions.

Besides, he also opined that patience and adaptability are a must in the VC space. A good return on an investee business may take years. And, staying flexible to pivot based on your investment strategy also helps to thrive in the market, according to Rosberg.

Nico Rosberg is playing a key role for European startups

The European Union region is one the most prosperous and developed regions. Still, the startups there don’t get enough support. To give perspective on the same, the investments in the USA have been at $201 billion compared to only $82 billion in Europe.

Thus, people like Nico Rosberg play a significant role in improving the state of affairs in terms of investment support for startups. Rosberg’s venture capital fund can multiply in size and also inspire other VCs to expand their efforts to boost startup investments.

About his $75 million fund, the German said, as quoted by eu-startups.com, “With this new $75 million fund, we are not just investing; we are creating a platform for growth and transformation for both startups and established corporates.”

Rosberg stressed the need to support tech-based startups more in his LinkedIn post as well. Sectors like AI, Blockchain, Health Tech, Consumer technology, Fintech, Robotics, etc. are some industries the 38-year-old is focusing on via his VC fund.