How Ferrari can secure P2 in Constructors’ Championship ahead of Mercedes at 2022 Sao Paolo GP

The gap between Ferrari and Mercedes was huge in terms of pace at the start of the 2022 season. The former arguably had the strongest car on the grid and the favorite for the Title early on. Unfortunately for the Tifosi, their form dipped as the season progressed and Red Bull developed a dominant RB18.

Mercedes on the other hand had a very slow start to the season. They were struggling to close the gap to the top two teams and it looked like they were in for a very tough and long season. However, their progress as a team has been visible out on track, and they’ve only gotten better. They are still yet to win a race this season but that may change at the 2022 Sao Paolo GP this Sunday.

Qualifying was not ideal for Mercedes on Friday ahead of the Sprint race with George Russell managing P3 and Lewis Hamilton mustering P8. However, at the Sprint, they breezed past everyone on track to secure a front-row lockout. Russell will start from the pole position just ahead of Hamilton.

Mercedes also has an opportunity to overtake Ferrari in the Constructors Championship Standings in the remaining two races of the season.

How can Ferrari secure second place ahead of Mercedes at Interlagos?

Despite lacking in pace in the early stages, Mercedes were consistent and insisted on the fact that they will get better with time. Both Russell and Hamilton were sure about the team being on the right track and it is finally showing on track.

Ferrari needs to have a disaster class if Mercedes want to take P2 in the Constructors’ Title in Brazil. In fact, the Scuderia can clinch the Title if they outscore Mercedes by eight points at Interlagos. It may be a tough task, especially considering the fact that Russell and Hamilton start P1 and P2 respectively.

Ferrari can secure P2 in the Constructors’ Championship today by outscoring Mercedes by 8 points. If Mercedes finish 1-2 in both remaining races, Ferrari must finish 3-4 to stop Mercedes taking P2 in the WCC. — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) November 13, 2022

The Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz meanwhile, start sixth and seventh respectively. Sainz had a great F1 Sprint where he made up three places to clinch P2. Unfortunately, he had to take a five-place grid penalty for taking new engine components. Leclerc started the Sprint in 10th but made a late charge to secure P6 for the main race. Ferrari have to be at their best to secure 2nd place at Interlagos on Sunday.

