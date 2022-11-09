Sao Paolo GP 2022: How is the weather at Interlagos ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix?

The penultimate race of 2022 will kick off this weekend at Interlagos in Sao Paolo. It’s one of the most iconic races on the calendar and will also mark the return of the F1 Sprint. Both World Championships are already settled coming into the Brazilian GP with Max Verstappen winning the Drivers’ Championship and Red Bull winning the Constructors’ Championship.

Last year’s race in Brazil had a lot more excitement leading up to it. Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were in the midst of an intense Title fight and the race itself provided nail-biting action. Hamilton ended up winning the race by a comfortable margin despite the Red Bull driver throwing everything at him.

This year’s build-up may not be as exciting but the weather may make things interesting. Last year’s Brazilian GP turned out to be a dry outing but this year, rain and thunderstorms are forecasted for all three days. The grid may be shaken up for Saturday’s Sprint race if we are indeed headed toward a wet qualifying session on Friday.

2022 Brazilian GP weather forecast:

Fans who are traveling to Interlagos for this weekend’s Brazilian GP better carry their raincoats and umbrellas with them. According to weather.com, rain and thunderstorm will have an effect on proceedings on all three days which has excited fans all around! As long as the race goes ahead and all drivers are safe, we are in for an exciting Grand Prix weekend.

FRIDAY, November 11th: FP1 and Qualifying

Conditions- Thunderstorms in afternoon followed by showers in the evening

Maximum Temperature- 26 Celsius

Minimum Temperature- 18 Celsius

Chance of rain- 55%

SATURDAY, November 12th: FP2 and Sprint Race

Conditions- Thunderstorms throughout the day

Maximum Temperature- 25 Celsius

Minimum Temperature- 18 Celsius

Chance of rain- 82%

SUNDAY, November 13th: Race Day

Conditions- Chances of thunderstorms throughout the day

Maximum Temperature- 27 Celsius

Minimum Temperature- 20 Celsius

Chance of rain- 75%

What to expect at 2022 Sao Paolo GP?

Verstappen clinched the 2022 World Championship in Suzuka with four races to spare. However, the two-time Champion is showing no signs of stopping. He currently has 14 race wins after his Mexico City triumph and has already broken Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel’s record of 13 race wins in a year.

Despite having his name etched on the history books already, the 25-year-old will stop at nothing to win the remaining two races of the year as well. He is the favorite to win the 2022 Brazilian GP with the Mercedes and Ferrari drivers expected to be right on his tail.

