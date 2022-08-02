F1

Hannah Schmitz explains how she orchestrated Max Verstappen’s 8th win of the 2022 season

Hannah Schmitz explains how she orchestrated Max Verstappen's 8th win of the 2022 season
Tejas Venkatesh

Previous Article
"We've all evolved our talents" - WWE Star Bobby Lashley named himself as the most important star of the pandemic era
Next Article
“6 physical freaks and a frail 6’3” 180-lbs Stephen Curry”: NBA Twitter marvels at the 8X All-Star featuring on a prestigious list
F1 Latest News
Hannah Schmitz explains how she orchestrated Max Verstappen's 8th win of the 2022 season
Hannah Schmitz explains how she orchestrated Max Verstappen’s 8th win of the 2022 season

Hannah Schmitz, Red Bull’s Principal Strategy engineer was instrumental in Max Verstappen’s win in the…