“How independent can you be when you are on the payroll?”: Sebastian Vettel speaks on F1 drivers being against Saudi Arabian GP

Four times World Champion Sebastian Vettel shares his opinion on the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix controversy and drivers are against it.

The Saudi Grand Prix was held as planned despite a missile striking an oil storage facility that was less than 10 miles from the track.

After the practice session on Friday, the F1 authorities had four hours of discussion with the teams, drivers, and Saudi authorities. Drivers and teams prioritized their safety alongside the fans attending.

Some personalities such as Ralf Schumacher decided to leave in panic, the drivers were assured that they are safe and continued to drive throughout the race.

Four times World Champion Sebastian Vettel could not participate in the race after testing positive for Covid-19. However, he explained to the media how difficult is it to find a balance between business and entertainment.

Discussing drivers being paid to drive, he said: “How independent can you be when you are on the payroll? You could say boycott, don’t even go there.”

On the contrary, he expressed that going to Saudi Arabia with western values and showing them freedom and standing up for it can help the country to progress. “The question is how brave you can be when you are a paid guest,” he asked the drivers and media.

🗣 “Some of the drivers did not want to continue.” It’s been confirmed that the drivers will hold a meeting with race bosses following the safety concerns that emerged in Jeddah. pic.twitter.com/27w2frLRzr — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 28, 2022

Formula 1 Business Model

Vettel emphasized the business model of Formula One and how the sport is under critical observation. The German said: “It’s not like Formula 1 chooses that on the map.”

“It’s more than countries are approaching Formula 1. It’s part of the business model that venues are putting a lot of money into it.”

“Do you dare to do something about it when you are there? On the other hand, there are certain values we must stand up for because they outweigh financial interests,” he added.

Vettel explained that there should be a balance between financial interest and motorsport as it is always under critical observation.

The balancing act between entertainment and responsibility

The Aston Martin driver emphasized that the drivers should be role models for young people. Vettel also hosted women-only karting to promote gender equality in Saudi Arabia last year.

Sighting examples of China and Bahrain, Vettel added: “It’s not just about Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, the Olympics were in China. The question is how many countries are left just by looking at the Formula 1 calendar.”

“On one hand it’s entertainment. On the other hand, you also have the responsibility. You should make sure you go ahead with the right values and symbols,” the four-time world champion concluded.