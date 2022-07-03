“How is Roy Nissany a Formula 1 test driver?!”- Williams test driver causes massive accident with Red Bull junior during F2 race in Silverstone

Roy Nissany caused a massive accident during the F2 race in Silverstone, which resulted in an accident with Red Bull junior Dennis Hauger.

Nissany’s position in the F2 grid has come under question multiple times. The Israeli driver has never really shined in the series, yet he continues to have a seat. He has been in F2 since 2018, and is currently driving for DAMS.

He has been known for his erratic style of driving, and for often taking unnecessary risks that not only risks his race, but affects those around him. An incident with Hauger took place this week in Silverstone, which enraged fans all over.

On the very first lap of the Feature Race in Silverstone, Nissany went off to a super aggressive start. He went off track to overtake Hauger, who is Red Bull junior driver. He managed to do so and then rejoined the track right in front of him in dangerous fashion.

That wasn’t the end of the story as the 27-year old seemed to push the 2021 F3 Champion off track this time, which led to the latter losing control. Hauger ended up going straight onto the grass, and when he re-entered the track, he rammed into Nissany’s car.

F1 Twitter lashes out at Williams F1 test driver Roy Nissany

Thankfully, both drivers got out of the car unhurt. However, it was a very scary crash which could have ended horribly, for Nissany in particular. His position in the series was questioned yet again, and fans called for someone else to replace him come next season.

There was another reason, which may have caused Hauger’s car to leap the way it did. The presence of sausage curbs in racing tracks has been scrutinized before. It can cause very dangerous instances for drivers, which was evident when Max Verstappen’s car landed on Lewis Hamilton’s W12 in Monza last year.

Meanwhile, Williams academy prospect Logan Sargeant managed to win the Feature Race in Silverstone. Theo Pourchaire and Liam Lawson finished P2 and P3 respectively.

