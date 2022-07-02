“Nicholas ‘Goatifi’ is the real rainmaster and not Michael Schumacher” – F1 Twitter goes wild as Nicholas Latifi reaches Q3 for the first time in his career

Nicholas Latifi reaches Q3 for the first time in his career at the British GP and the F1 Twitter went crazy.

Nicholas Latifi driving for Williams has not lived up to the expectations. He currently stands last in the driver’s world championship and has failed to secure a Q3 qualification until today.

The Canadian driver’s best finish came at the Miami Grand Prix after securing the 14th place finish. Additionally, according to the rumours in the paddock, Oscar Piastri will replace Latifi for the Williams seat.

Williams rolled out significant upgrades for their FW44 for this weekend’s race at Silverstone only for Alex Albon’s car. Latifi has to until the French Grand Prix for his major car upgrades.

Too much to add to the disappointment before the race, Latifi stated, “We’ve been given a very broad range and potential time so we just really have to see what it’s going to bring. I mean, it is a sizable difference. Visually, the two cars will look different.”

Also Read: Mercedes superstar’s dog Roscoe was spotted wearing a $200 Dolce & Gabbana outfit

Nicholas Latifi surprises the F1 World

Little did the Williams team know that their Canadian driver had a special surprise waiting for them at the Silverstone Circuit on Saturday.

There was not much to be expected from the Williams team as they are still fighting in the lower midfield battle. Moreover, Aston Martin and Haas are their closest competitors currently.

Nicholas Latifi or should we call him “Goatifi” shocked all the fans including his own team members. He showed amazing resilience despite not having an upgraded car and will be starting in the top 10 tomorrow.

Celebrations in the @WilliamsRacing garage 🎉 Nicholas Latifi advances to Q3 for the first time 👏#BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/GOAdP5NmNi — Formula 1 (@F1) July 2, 2022

NICHOLAS LATIFI… AGAIN!!!!! Q3!!!!!! 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 — Matt Gallagher (@MattyWTF1) July 2, 2022

Nicholas Latifi is the new rain master. I don’t make the rules — Shannon⁵ (@MushroomSeb5) July 2, 2022

Also Read: When Max Verstappen refused to pass his Red Bull teammate during Qualifying