“How is that closing up the field?”– F1 fans ask what good 2022 regulations have done when Ferrari & Red Bull are so ahead against rest of the grid

F1 fans ask F1 and Liberty media what good has been done by the 2022 regulations when Ferrari and Red Bull are so far ahead.

The 2022 season brought in radical aerodynamic reforms that aimed to enhance the completion of the grid. But like any other year, this time, the teams with better engineering hold got to have the edge over the others.

This time, Ferrari and Red Bull are far above any other team on the grid. This status-quo defeats the whole purpose behind the changes F1 aimed at bringing to make the sport more attractive.

As it currently stands, Red bull is around one-tenth of a second behind Ferrari. The next best team, Mercedes, is almost a second behind Ferrari.

The budget caps also seem to be not helping that much as teams from the lower grid either haven’t managed to upscale their spending or are still doing poor engineering-wise.

What good have regulations done to prevent the duopoly of Ferrari and Red Bull?

Therefore, F1 fans on Twitter have asked the stakeholders of F1 and the governing body what good has been achieved with the new regulations. As the reality of F1 is similar to what it was before.

Hey @fia and Liberty Media, how is that “closing up the field from front to back and not letting any team to run away” going so far? #F1 pic.twitter.com/Qo3ZijGkCe — Simon Dau (@there_is_no_if) May 16, 2022

the governing body @fia is corrupted asf! https://t.co/CVbxnUSLLl — Vivenddran (@puppyshoejr) May 17, 2022

They just wanted to change the rules to stop merc from being powerful and competing at the very top every year same thing happened in 2005 and 2006 to stop ferrari and a certain German from winning if u don’t believe me research ross brawn what he had to say as the engineer https://t.co/hR6xZ5Wlgg — Jake Palmer (@jakeybob99) May 17, 2022

Meanwhile, a few people defended F1 for the new regulations. One interjected that it is still better than the Mercedes era of dominance, where the Silver Arrows used to be miles ahead.

On the other hand, someone mentioned that motorsports have always been like this. There is always a side which manages to have a significant edge over the other despite the rules.

After 5 races in 2014, the average gap between the highest placing Mercedes and the highest placing non-mercedes was 25.599 seconds. This is even after races like Bahrain, which had safety cars very late in the race. But sure, these regulations are “far worse for fieldspread” https://t.co/HhL6hZ2c5U — Scott (@cholestrolI) May 17, 2022

What did you expect? F1 has been like this since 1950 and will never change, if you want “front to back” racing, watch a spec series. Besides you wouldn’t have tweeted this if Mercedes where up front. 💀😂 https://t.co/6MwSj8Phk6 — Burnout900012 (@burnout900012) May 17, 2022

