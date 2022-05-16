“It was a brake failure”- Fans of Charles Leclerc demand F1 Twitter to cut some slack to Ferrari star

Charles Leclerc caused a series of memes when he crashed Niki Lauda’s Ferrari in Monaco during the Historic Grand Prix.

The Ferrari superstar Charles Leclerc once again had to serve his curse at home. While he was driving down Niki Lauda’s Ferrari in the streets of Monaco, he saw himself crashing into the wall.

Leclerc crashes in Monaco 💥 Charles Leclerc lost the rear end of a classic Ferrari 312 at the Monaco Historique 😣 #F1 #Formula1 #CharlesLeclerc #GrandPrixMonacoHistorique #Autosport pic.twitter.com/DnRTwKeYOm — Autosport (@autosport) May 15, 2022

The internet was brutal on him, as immediately memes started pouring down on him on his famous ‘Monaco curse’. The Monegasque never had a good driving exhibition in Monaco, where he has spent the majority of his life.

Even Leclerc was gutted by his crash, and resorted to social media to show how disappointed he felt. However, F1 fans still didn’t let him have an easy time for the rest of the day.

When you thought you already had all the bad luck of the world in Monaco and you lose the brakes into rascasse with one of the most iconic historical Ferrari Formula 1 car. 🙃🔫 — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 15, 2022

So much slander towards Charles Leclerc for a crash with a 40-year-old car

While Leclerc was being trolled by a significant number of people on social media, his fans came out in his defence. Many said that the criticism and jokes about him are too harsh.

On the other hand, others mentioned that the brake pedal of the car failed and at that moment, things were out of Leclerc’s control. So, it was futile to have a laugh at his incident.

For the people who didn‘t believe that @Charles_Leclerc ‘s crash was caused due to a brake failure: Leclerc’s incident appears to have been caused by a total failure of the front left brakes, picture proof: https://t.co/4psMdlkrb3 pic.twitter.com/mGBlthHiXd — Charles Leclerc Fan Page (@LeclercNews) May 16, 2022

Niki Lauda’s Ferrari has now been damaged twice in two consecutive years in the historic Grand Prix of Monaco. It happened last year at the hands of Jean Alesi, and today with Charles Leclerc 😕 Luckily no driver was injured in either of the two instances 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lC8yuo05Wi — Ferrari News (@FanaticsFerrari) May 15, 2022

the lengths that you lot will go to slander charles leclerc i will never understand. cry some more this monegasque is not stopping till he achieves his lifelong dream of a wdc — Miks 🇵🇭 (@leclerc16CL) May 16, 2022

Some fact for you: Charles Leclerc is the only driver on the grid who hasn’t been beaten by a teammate over a season. Leclerc slander on this app is too normalized. Put some respect on his name. — karel🐌 (@JimCIark) November 4, 2021

